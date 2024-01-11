Man charged with murder after dead body found in car park in Stratford shopping centre

The scene at near to the Stratford Centre shopping centre car park in Newham, after a murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a man's body in the car park. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged after a dead body was discovered in a car at an east London shopping centre.

The corpse of the victim, whose identity has yet to be fully confirmed, was discovered in the car park of the Stratford Centre in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vasile Gorghescu, 41, from Southampton, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder on Thursday. He is in custody and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Met Police officers were contacted by Hampshire Police on Tuesday after a member of the public contacted them with concerns that someone could have come to harm in London.

A view of an entrance to the Stratford Centre shopping centre. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, responsible for policing in Newham, said: "I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

"I would like to reassure people that a man has been charged, but if you have information that you think could help us, I ask that you to contact police."

Anyone who has information or material that could help police should call 101 quoting reference CAD 4130/09Jan.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.