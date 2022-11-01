Body of murder suspect found in east London river a week after woman, 53, stabbed to death

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino's death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Alamy

By Sangita Myska

The body of a man who was wanted in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old woman has been found in an east London river.

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino was named as a murder suspect following the killing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz, who was stabbed to death in her home in Stratford on Sunday, October 23.

Another 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the same incident, leaving her with serious injuries.

Yolanda Saldana Feliz was stabbed to death in her Stratford home. Picture: Alamy

Following the stabbings, a murder investigation was launched. Last Wednesday, the Met Police launched a public appeal naming Florentino as a suspect. He was believed to be known to both victims.

Two days later, on Friday, Florentino's body was found in a river in Newham and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “As part of their enquiries, at around 19:30hrs on Friday, 28 October detectives were in the vicinity of Blaker Road, E15 when they became aware of the body of a man in a river.

“The body was retrieved and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. While formal identification is yet to take place, they are confident it is the body of Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino.

“His next of kin have been informed. Yolanda’s family has been made aware of this significant development. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.”