Woman knifed to death and another seriously injured in stabbing in east London

Police at the scene in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham where one woman died and another was injured in a double stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

One woman has been killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing in east London.

The women were attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, just after 9.30pm on Sunday in what police called "a truly shocking incident".

A 28-year-old man, who knows both of the women, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and another, in her 30s, was taken to hospital, where her condition is not life-threatening.

Their families have been informed.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh said: "This is a truly shocking incident that has left one woman dead and a second with serious injuries, and will understandably cause concern within the local community.

"A man has been arrested and remains in custody, and it appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.

"Residents will have woken up this morning to find a large police presence in the area. I want to reassure people that this is standard practice when dealing with such a serious incident so specialist officers can gather evidence as quickly and securely as is possible.

"You will also see local officers in the area; if you have concerns or information that could help then please speak to them."

A section of Auriel Avenue remained cordoned off on Monday as police officers went door to door.

Samantha Southey, 27, who lives in the adjacent road, told the PA news agency: "I just heard a bit of commotion last night.

"The police knocked on the door and said they caught the person.

"It's a little bit frightening. It's getting a little too close to home."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference 6755/30Oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.