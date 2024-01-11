Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice thanks fans for support as he breaks silence over Amanda Abbington 'feud'

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has thanked his fans for their support following reports his celebrity dance partner made allegations about their training sessions in the last season of the ballroom show.

The ballroom star took to social media to thank fans following the fierce fallout that saw his Strictly Come Dancing celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington leave the show unexpectedly early.

It follows reported claims Abbington, 51, was left "broken and saddened" by her time on the show and had to seek professional help "due to the behaviour she was exposed to".

It is reported Abbington, known for her roles in Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and is now seeking legal advice to obtain behind-the-scenes footage of the rehearsals for the flagship show.

Addressing his fans following the reported feud, Pernice, 33, said: "I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent me messages of support over the last week - I really truly appreciate it - thank you thank you thank you [sic]."

It is believed the BBC are standing by the Italian ballroom star are currently not pursuing an investigation into any reported allegation.

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."

Several of his friends and former stars have moved to really behind Pernice, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair.

Debbie McGee, his former dance parter appears to be one of those fans, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Her post has garnered over 7,000 likes and is flooded with supportive comments for both her and the Strictly professional.

Breaking his silence, Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you." His comment has since received over 1,100 likes from fans.

One Instagram user wrote: "Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this."

A second user said they were 'sickened' by the controversy, writing: "At last - someone speaking up for Giovanni. It sickens me how people are trying to pull this man down."