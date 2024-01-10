Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram. Picture: Social media, Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence after his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington, revealed she is 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with the Strictly professional.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amanda, 51, quit the show mid-series last year due to "personal issues".

It has since emerged that she believed Giovanni's training methods were "tense" and "full-on".

But several people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Her post has garnered over 7,000 likes and is flooded with supportive comments for both her and the Strictly professional.

Breaking his silence, Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you." His comment has since received over 1,100 likes from fans,

One Instagram user wrote: "Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this."

A second user said they were 'sickened' by the controversy, writing: "At last - someone speaking up for Giovanni. It sickens me how people are trying to pull this man down."

The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".

Read More: Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly exit: 'You don't know what someone else is going through'

Read More: Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptic message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London. Picture: Getty

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."