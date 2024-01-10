Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer

10 January 2024, 13:30

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram.
The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram. Picture: Social media, Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Giovanni Pernice has broken his silence after his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington, revealed she is 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with the Strictly professional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amanda, 51, quit the show mid-series last year due to "personal issues".

It has since emerged that she believed Giovanni's training methods were "tense" and "full-on".

But several people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Her post has garnered over 7,000 likes and is flooded with supportive comments for both her and the Strictly professional.

Breaking his silence, Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you." His comment has since received over 1,100 likes from fans,

One Instagram user wrote: "Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this."

A second user said they were 'sickened' by the controversy, writing: "At last - someone speaking up for Giovanni. It sickens me how people are trying to pull this man down."

The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".

Read More: Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly exit: 'You don't know what someone else is going through'

Read More: Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptic message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London
Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London. Picture: Getty

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eleven people have been arrested over the tunnel incident

Secret 50ft tunnel dug by 'extremist rebel Hasidic Jews' under synagogue sparks riot in New York

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Zelensky visits Baltic nations seeking more aid against Russia’s invasion

Skepta has apologised for album artwork he released.

Skepta apologises after rapper’s upcoming single artwork draws comparisons to Holocaust

Greggs said that the "pipeline of new shop opportunities remains strong", and expects to open between 140 to 160 net new shops in 2024.

On a roll: Greggs to open 160 more shops after rise in sales after festive period

Exclusive
Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid uncertainty over Fox's political vehicle

Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid doubt over Laurence Fox's political vehicle's future

Susan Johnston

Royle Family star Sue Johnston says she and friends discussed assisted dying after watching 'very dear friend die'

Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken urges reform as he pushes post-war plan including Palestinian state

Winter-Storm

Storm batters US states as governors take emergency measures

Sunak confirmed the news during today's PMQs

Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Exclusive
Sathyan Shiju ran a post office in Tolworth between 2001 and 2006

Postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency left ‘suicidal’ after racist abuse ‘tried to contact MP three times’

Ms Kalam has received a payout of more than £820,000.

Ex-firearms officer who was made to strip down to her underwear in training wins £820,000 in sex discrimination case

Election 2024 Debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis get chance to provide alternative to Donald Trump

Hanson, 45, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court

Bargain Hunt's Charles Hanson pleads not guilty to assaulting his wife and coercive behaviour

Does your go-to supermarket make the list?

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed with shoppers saving more than £20 compared with Waitrose

SEC Unauthorized Tweet

US agency says account was hacked after ‘unauthorised’ post backs bitcoin

London has been ranked as the slowest city for drivers.

London ranked as world’s slowest city for drivers due to capital’s widespread 20mph speed limits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ecuador Violence

What has caused criminal violence to surge in Ecuador?

Armed men stormed the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil

Armed men storm Ecuador TV station as nation descends into chaos and president orders army to ‘neutralise’ drug gangs
Ecuador Violence

Ecuador on the brink after gang gunmen stage shows of force

HMS Diamond on patrol with the US Navy ship the Eisenhower

British warship in Red Sea 'fires guns and missiles' downing attack drones in 'largest Houthi attack'
Israel Palestinians World Court Genocide Defense

Holocaust survivor joins Israel’s legal attempt to counter genocide claim

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery.

British mum-of-three, 26, dies days after having Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey despite her family's plea not to
Capitol Riot

Man branded undercover agent in Capitol attack conspiracy theories spared jail

Post Office minister Philip Hollinrake

Post Office compensation 'should be paid by August', minister says, as 130 more victims come forward
Elections 2024

China accused of using strategies to influence Taiwan voters

Jonathan Udall and his wife Ellie both died from burns they suffered in the crash

Parents of British man killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash to get £78m settlement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit