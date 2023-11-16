Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer

16 November 2023, 23:16

The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.
The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Amy Dowden has revealed that she’s had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after injuring her foot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, 33, shared the news on Thursday ahead of the show’s notorious Blackpool week.

Posting to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her with the injury.

She wrote: “Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months.

“2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

It comes after the star celebrated finishing her final round of chemotherapy last week after she announced in July she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Read more: Amy Dowden's surprise Strictly return leaves fans 'emotional' as star confirms she’s halfway through cancer treatment

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals how she came close to death during chemo in breast cancer battle

Dianne Buswell commented: “Next year is yours!!!!”

While Amanda Abbington added: “Sending you the most love!!! Rest up beautiful girl.”

Announcing the end to her chemotherapy last week, the star said: “Still can’t believe I had my last chemo on Thursday. The relief is like no other. But I couldn’t have got through it without these guys.

“THANK YOU! My toughest journey yet but I did it. Honestly so many to thank but it’s so appreciated. All your love and support throughout this stage has been utterly amazing and I’ll never be able to thank you enough.”

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and is unable to compete on the show due to her ongoing treatments.

Amy underwent a mastectomy in June but was later told the tumours had spread and would require further treatment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute

Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

Donald Trump

Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

Chicago Commuter Train Crash

Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.

'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC

Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week

Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown

Michael Matheson addressing reporters in Holyrood after his statement.

Health Secretary's own goal as teen sons racked up £11k ipad bill watching football

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his back to work plan

Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

The woman ranted about the 'Jewish machine' and was kicked out of the taxi

Moment taxi driver kicks woman out of his cab after she rants about 'Jewish machine'

James Costello

Far-right extremist jailed for five years after calling for people to 'violently destroy Jewish and black people' on website
A Met Police officer has been sacked over his sexual encounters with a child

Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court

Gracie Spinks was unlawfully killed by the man she had reported for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed in the neck by ex-colleague she reported for stalking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Wes Streeting speaks to Shelagh Fogarty

'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict
Brazillian police think BA staff lied about being mugged to cover up an alcohol binge

BA cabin crew ‘lied about armed robbery to cover up drink and drug binge which delayed flight'
India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin drilling to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

Finland Russia

Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Russia Artist Crackdown

Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

Aslef has announced a fresh batch of strikes for December

Train strikes: Full list of December 2023 dates and rail lines affected

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

Spain Politics

Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

Serial killer Stephen Port

Met Police officers face the sack over handling of investigation into murders by serial killer Stephen Port

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit