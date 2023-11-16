Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer

By Jenny Medlicott

Amy Dowden has revealed that she’s had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after injuring her foot.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, 33, shared the news on Thursday ahead of the show’s notorious Blackpool week.

Posting to Instagram, the star shared a snap of her with the injury.

She wrote: “Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months.

“2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

It comes after the star celebrated finishing her final round of chemotherapy last week after she announced in July she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Dianne Buswell commented: “Next year is yours!!!!”

While Amanda Abbington added: “Sending you the most love!!! Rest up beautiful girl.”

Announcing the end to her chemotherapy last week, the star said: “Still can’t believe I had my last chemo on Thursday. The relief is like no other. But I couldn’t have got through it without these guys.

“THANK YOU! My toughest journey yet but I did it. Honestly so many to thank but it’s so appreciated. All your love and support throughout this stage has been utterly amazing and I’ll never be able to thank you enough.”

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and is unable to compete on the show due to her ongoing treatments.

Amy underwent a mastectomy in June but was later told the tumours had spread and would require further treatment.