Student tells of 'kick in the teeth' after being barred from 'luxury' accommodation as migrants move in

31 August 2023, 21:20 | Updated: 31 August 2023, 21:23

Ellie Robinson has had to find new accommodation
Ellie Robinson has had to find new accommodation. Picture: Facebook/HD1

By Kit Heren

A student has told of her "huge stress" at having to scramble to find new accommodation after the "luxury" student block in Huddersfield she had lined up was taken over by the Home Office to accommodate migrants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's expected at least 405 asylum seekers will be moved to the HD1 studio flats, which had previously been advertised as "luxury student accommodation" by property manager Prestige Student Living.

168 students had signed tenancy agreements which were due to begin in September, with some being carried over from the previous academic year. They will now be forced to leave or scramble to find alternative accommodation just weeks before they are due to move in.

Ellie Robinson, one of the students who had been planning to move in, said: "It was hugely stressful. I had to find somewhere else to live in just a few weeks. It was a kick in the teeth."

Ms Robinson, from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, told Mail Online: "I was really gutted because I wanted to move into this place because it looked really nice. It didn’t feel like student accommodation. It was more expensive, but I really wanted to stay there.

Ellie Robinson
Ellie Robinson. Picture: Facebook

She added: "I was really shocked. I was all ready to move in. But then I had to find somewhere in just a few weeks was really awful. It was very stressful.

Ms Robinson said of the migrants moving in: "I get why they’re doing this – they're doing it to better their lives. But it’s a real inconvenience for students. There have to be other places they can do this." She has since found new housing.

It comes amid warnings of student accommodation shortages in cities including Huddersfield, with charity Unipol expecting the problems to worsen.

Prestige Student Living confirmed to LBC earlier that their agreement with the building's owner had been "terminated with immediate effect".

Read more: 'We're exploring all options': Braverman refuses to rule out using electronic tags to track fleeing migrants

Read more: 'Unpredictable' weather to hit UK as 'peak Atlantic hurricane' season arrives bringing an end to 10-day heatwave

In a statement, Prestige Student Living said firm Hudd Student Management, the landlord for HD1, informed them that the building will not be opening to students in September.

The lettings management company said: "This decision is beyond the control of Prestige Student Living. Our team took immediate action to inform students and help them secure alternative accommodation in Huddersfield and return all payments made to us.

"We deeply sympathise with the students affected by the news and will do all we can to support them."

The luxury accommodation has previously been used by university students
The luxury accommodation has previously been used by university students. Picture: HD1

A Home Office source said that finding alternative sites to accommodate asylum seekers has involved "difficult decisions", but that this was necessary to reduce the use of hotels.

The 405-bed property is a five-minute walk from Huddersfield town centre and 10 minutes from the University of Huddersfield campus.

According to a now-deleted webpage it is made up of "boutique studio rooms" with a "comfy bed, private en-suite bathroom, a large study space, ample storage space and modern kitchenette."

The accommodation is advertised with a gym and communal area
The accommodation is advertised with a gym and communal area. Picture: HD1

The property also features a gym, a cinema room, a games area and a communal lounge.

It's feared this will place more pressure on universities as some struggle to accommodate students.

In a blog by the Higher Education Policy Institute, Unipol chief executive Martin Blakey said shortages could "easily" occur in Huddersfield if intake over summer 2023 is strong.

Mr Blakey said he was "surprised" the Home Office had taken over the block because it was "certainly full of students last year", and said the decision would be "hugely disruptive" for the affected students.

Last year shortages in Manchester led to students being asked to commute from Huddersfield, as well as Liverpool and Preston. Students at Manchester Metropolitan University were offered £100 a week to live in Huddersfield and Liverpool while the University of Manchester offered its students £2,500, as well as £100 per week in travel expenses.

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock said that "students are paying the price for the government's reliance on emergency accommodation."

He added: "Labour recently voted to mandate the Home Office to work with councils constructively on delivering the most appropriate local asylum seeker accommodation, but the Conservatives blocked this.

"Labour has a plan to end the dangerous Channel crossings and end the use of inappropriate asylum accommodation, by going after the criminal gangs, speeding up asylum decision-making and removals of failed asylum seekers and getting a new deal with the EU based on safe returns and a capped family reunion pathway."

The website says residents can ' indulge in a fast workout in the gym'
The website says residents can ' indulge in a fast workout in the gym'. Picture: HD1

Figures released on Thursday revealed more than 175,000 people are waiting for a decision on their asylum application, taking the cost of managing the backlog to almost £4 billion. Home Office spending on asylum rose by £1.85 billion in a year, from £2.12 billion in 2021/22 to £3.97 billion in 2022/23. A decade ago, in 2012/13, the total cost to the taxpayer was £500.2 million.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being put on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

"We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options. The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks towards the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, on January 6 2021

Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison over US Capitol attack

Federal Police agents at Federal Police headquarters minutes before the arrival of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Bolsonaro questioned about diamond jewellery and sale of luxury watches

A Watusi bull named Howdy Doody rides in the passenger seat of a car owned by Lee Meyer in Norfolk, Nebraska

Man pulled over for driving with huge bull called Howdy Doody in passenger seat

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Terrifying moment man 'tries to kidnap girl, 11, in broad daylight' before heroic stranger steps in to save her

It has been reported that Canadian businessman Doug Putman, known for reviving the HMV music and gaming stores is said to be considering putting in a bid to rescue some of the Wilko stores

HMV owner steps in in last-ditch attempt to save Wilko from complete collapse

A mini-heatwave is on the way in the UK

UK to be hotter than Portugal as late summer heatwave arrives with temperatures soaring to 27C

Donald Trump

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

A large, metal X sign is seen on top of the building that housed what was once Twitter in San Francisco

Elon Musk says X will have voice and video calls and updates privacy policy

Nicholas Aina has been given an indefinite hospital order after killing his own mother

Schizophrenic man who believed he was the 'King of Africa' killed his mother for 'cursing him with black magic'

Fire marshals inspect the scene of a deadly blaze in Johannesburg

At least 74 dead as fire rips through rundown building in South Africa

Police investigating a fatal crash in Huddersfield have named the young victim who died in the incident as seven-year-old Jack Rooke.

Boy, 7, who died in horror crash with BMW in Huddersfield named by police after man arrested

The man was caught driving his car down the highway

Man caught driving with huge bull in passenger seat

Harry Rose was caught pouring himself a beer during the break-in

Moment hapless burglar pauses during Gatwick hotel robbery to pull himself a pint

Trump was pictured arriving in Georgia last week before he surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case and waives arraignment

Junior doctors and consultants will hold a joint strike for the first time in the history of the NHS

Junior doctors and consultants in England to go on joint strike for first time in NHS history amid ongoing pay dispute

Top Russian rocket scientist dies just weeks after Putin’s failed moon landing

Top Russian rocket scientist dies from 'mushroom poisoning' in latest suspicious demise in Putin's state

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the grave of Dmitry Utkin, who oversaw the Wagner Group’s military operations, at the Federal Military Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchy, outside Moscow, Russia

Wagner mercenary group’s second-in-command Utkin buried in quiet Moscow ceremony

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the mushroom, served up by Erin Patterson, and her estranged husband and Simon paid tribute to his parents

Son of couple killed after eating 'poisonous' mushroom in beef wellington reveals mother's heartbreaking last message
Sgt Saville was hit by a train while saving a man

Heartbroken widow of hero cop killed when he was hit by a train as he saved a distressed man praises 'wonderful' husband
Firefighters and fire engines line the streets

At least 73 killed in Johannesburg building fire

More than 150 schools have been contacted by the government (stock images)

School classrooms in England forced to close if they were made with certain type of concrete prone to collapsing
Italy Train Accident

Five railway workers killed by train at Italian station

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon

Penny Mordaunt has backed proposals for a new National Service schemes for 16-year-olds

New National Service scheme for teenagers backed by Cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt to 'boost community spirit'
Indonesia US Military Drills

US and Indonesia hold war drills amid rising concerns over Chinese aggression

Sam Newey joined the war in Ukraine when he was 21

British volunteer, 22, dies fighting in Ukraine as devastated brother pays tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit