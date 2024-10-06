Breaking News

Sue Gray - Downing Street Chief of Staff and Partygate investigator - resigns as position risked becoming 'distraction'

Sue Gray has resigned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Natasha Clark and Aggie Chambre and Flaminia Luck

Sue Gray has resigned from her position as Downing Street chief of staff and will take on a new Government role, Number 10 has announced.

Ms Gray led the Partygate investigation before joining Sir Keir's team ahead of the election in July.

It is understood Ms Gray will take on another government position as envoy for nations and regions.

Sir Keir's chief adviser and former Labour general election campaign director Morgan McSweeney will replace her as Downing Street Chief of Staff.

Rumours had been swirling over Ms Gray's future over the last few days.

In a statement, Ms Gray said: “I am pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations.

“After leading the Labour party’s preparation for government and kickstarting work on our programme for change, I am looking forward to drawing on my experience to support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to help deliver the government’s objectives across the nations and regions of the UK.

"In addition to building a close partnership with devolved governments, I am delighted this new role will mean continuing to work alongside and support the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, the Cabinet and the Mayors on English devolution.

“It has been an honour to take on the role of Chief of Staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour government.

"Throughout my career my first interest has always been public service.

"However in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change. It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister in my new role.”

In a statement, Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Sue for all the support she has given me, both in opposition and government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change.

“Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

The PM has made five changes to his team to "strengthen his Downing Street operation ahead of marking his first 100 days in office".

In a written statement, he said: "I'm really pleased to be able to bring in such talented and experienced individuals into my team. This shows my absolute determination to deliver the change the country voted for."

As well as Mr McSweeney's move to chief of staff, political director at Number 10 Vidhya Alakeson and director of government relations Jill Cuthbertson have been promoted to deputy chiefs of staff.

Nin Pandit, director of the Downing Street Policy Unit, has been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the PM.

And former journalist James Lyons will join to head up a new strategic communications team, Downing Street said.

'Chaos'

A Conservative Party spokesperson has described Downing Street as being in "chaos".

They said in a statement: "In fewer than 100 days Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Government has been thrown into chaos - he has lost his chief of staff who has been at the centre of the scandal the Labour Party has been engulfed by.

"Sue Gray was brought into deliver a programme for government and all we've seen in that time is a government of self-service.

"The only question that remains is: who will run the country now?"