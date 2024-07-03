‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’

Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Suella Braverman said the General Election is "over" for the Tories just days before the General Election on Thursday.

Writing in The Telegraph on Tuesday evening, Ms Braverman said the “writing is on the wall” and blamed Rishi Sunak for taking the Tories to the centre-ground.

Mr Sunak's former home secretary said the party needs to “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.

“The fight for the soul of the Conservative party will determine whether we allow Starmer a clear run at destroying our country for good, or have a chance to redeem it in due course,” Ms Braverman said on Tuesday.

“Indeed, it will decide whether our party continues to exist at all.”

Sunak and Braverman famously do not get on. Picture: Getty

It comes after a new poll by Survation - who predicted Theresa May's hung parliament result in 2017 - suggested Labour were 99% likely to win more than the 418 seats Tony Blair's Labour won in 1997.

It is understood Mr Sunak will resign immediately should the Tories slump to defeat in tomorrow's General Election.

Ms Braverman has been touted as a potential future leader of the Tory party, though is reportedly struggling to gather support among prospective MPs and candidates.

Other potential leadership candidates include Kemi Badenoch, who recently set up a ‘Kemi4leader’ website, and Penny Mordaunt, who ran after Boris Johnson quit in 2022.

Steve Baker, a prominent Brexiteer, has been more open about his ambitions, throwing his hat in the ring on Monday when he spoke to Sophy Ridge on Sky.

“We’ve reached a position where we know Labour are most likely to come into power,” Baker said.

However, Baker is predicted to lose his seat, according to a number of polls. Badenoch and Mordaunt, who are running for re-election in North West Essex and Portsmouth North, have also been predicted to lose their seats in some polls.