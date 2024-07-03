‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’

3 July 2024, 05:31 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 06:01

Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day
Suella Braverman made the brazen intervention just days before election day. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Suella Braverman said the General Election is "over" for the Tories just days before the General Election on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Writing in The Telegraph on Tuesday evening, Ms Braverman said the “writing is on the wall” and blamed Rishi Sunak for taking the Tories to the centre-ground.

Mr Sunak's former home secretary said the party needs to “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.

“The fight for the soul of the Conservative party will determine whether we allow Starmer a clear run at destroying our country for good, or have a chance to redeem it in due course,” Ms Braverman said on Tuesday.

“Indeed, it will decide whether our party continues to exist at all.”

  • Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.
Sunak and Braverman famously do not get on
Sunak and Braverman famously do not get on. Picture: Getty

It comes after a new poll by Survation - who predicted Theresa May's hung parliament result in 2017 - suggested Labour were 99% likely to win more than the 418 seats Tony Blair's Labour won in 1997.

It is understood Mr Sunak will resign immediately should the Tories slump to defeat in tomorrow's General Election.

Read More: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'

Read More: Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’

Ms Braverman has been touted as a potential future leader of the Tory party, though is reportedly struggling to gather support among prospective MPs and candidates.

Other potential leadership candidates include Kemi Badenoch, who recently set up a ‘Kemi4leader’ website, and Penny Mordaunt, who ran after Boris Johnson quit in 2022.

David Gauke: Boris Johnson is 'high on the list' for those to blame for Tory 'woes'

Steve Baker, a prominent Brexiteer, has been more open about his ambitions, throwing his hat in the ring on Monday when he spoke to Sophy Ridge on Sky.

“We’ve reached a position where we know Labour are most likely to come into power,” Baker said.

However, Baker is predicted to lose his seat, according to a number of polls. Badenoch and Mordaunt, who are running for re-election in North West Essex and Portsmouth North, have also been predicted to lose their seats in some polls.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: Tories wheel out Boris to court voters as campaigning enters final day

Joe Biden had a torrid time at last week's CNN election debate

Joe Biden admits he almost fell asleep during disastrous CNN debate which sparked calls for him to step aside

Exclusive
Turnout at this year’s election among 18-34 year olds is predicted to be the lowest it’s been for the past four elections.

Election turnout among young people predicted to be lowest in a decade

Hurricane Beryl

‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

Giovanni Pernice insists he will be cleared over 'abusive behaviour'

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'confident' bullying probe will be 'resolved soon' as training footage is reviewed

Boris Johnson appears at a Conservative campaign event

Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'

Jay Slater's mum has issued a statement.

'Words cannot describe the pain': Mum of missing Brit Jay Slater shares heartbreaking update as land search ends

Jay Slater stayed at the £40-a-night holiday rental near Masca, Tenerife

Inside the Tenerife Airbnb where missing teenager Jay Slater stayed before going missing

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Judi Dench and Siân Phillips become first women to join prestigious Garrick Club

Stuart Bradshaw was found dead after suffering a head injury in Greece

British businessman, 44, found dead floating in sea with head injuries off idyllic Greek island

Aimee Betro

Hitwoman in a hijab who 'botched British murder attempt' is 'arrested in Armenia' after international manhunt

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump's sentencing

Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case set to be delayed after immunity ruling

Sir Geoffrey Boycott

England cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott reveals he has cancer for second time and is set to undergo surgery

Mohammad Farooq

Islamist NHS worker who wanted to blow up hospital and 'kill as many nurses as possible' found guilty of terror offence

Past and present students are facing huge amounts of debt.

Nearly 2 million people now owe £50k or more in student loan debts amid fears 'the system doesn't work'

Ed Sheeran has warned that all areas of London are 'sketchy'

Ed Sheeran brands all areas of London 'sketchy' and warns 'you can get robbed anywhere'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is now facing 18 charges of historical sex offences

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges

Lucy Letby

Britain's most prolific child killer Lucy Letby found guilty of attempted murder of another baby
Officers have returned to the cottage where Jay Slater, 19, stayed before disappearing

Jay Slater hunt takes dramatic turn as officers close in on Airbnb where teenager stayed before disappearing
The Horse and Jockey pub has released images of the people they say dined and dashed

Hunt for dine and dash group who ran up £150 bill on steaks and beer in 'family pub' before bolting
Valdo Calocane killed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in a knife rampage in Nottingham last year

Three officers investigated for misconduct over inquiries into Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane
Starmer said the row is 'ridiculous'

Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, injured in gun attack on west London street

The 19-year-old from Lancashire disappeared two weeks ago in Tenerife

Lancashire Police still willing to hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater after Spanish authorities end search
Donald Trump's lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing.

Trump calls for hush money conviction to be overturned after Supreme Court immunity ruling

Reform UK candidates have been plagued by accusations of racism and sexism

Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming ‘majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit