Suella Braverman says Conservatives should 'welcome' Nigel Farage to 'unite the right'

10 June 2024, 06:07 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 07:27

Suella Braverman says the Conservatives should welcome Nigel Farage
Suella Braverman says the Conservatives should welcome Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman has called on the Conservatives to "welcome" Nigel Farage into the party in order to "unite the right".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Home Secretary said there was "not much difference" between Mr Farage's Reform UK party and the Conservatives in terms of policy.

Mr Farage has been sharply critical of the Conservatives since taking over the leadership of his party and announcing he was standing in the General Election.

He said on Sunday that Rishi Sunak was "utterly disconnected by class, by privilege, from how the ordinary folk in this country feel".

On Friday, he also suggested the Prime Minister was unpatriotic for skipping some of the D-Day ceremonies.

Read more: Sunak pledges 8,000 new neighbourhood police officers as party aims to bring back 'bobbies on beat'

Read more: Keir Starmer 'set to push for Palestinian state' before peace talks are over in Labour's General Election manifesto

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman. Picture: Alamy

Polls suggest Reform UK are not far behind the Conservatives, who have repeatedly promised lower immigration but have instead presided over net inflows reaching record highs.

Mr Farage has claimed that Labour "have won already" and said his party should form the opposition. The Conservatives have said in response that a vote for Reform is a vote for Labour.

Ms Braverman, a hard liner on immigration, was fired by Mr Sunak in November over a row about policing of pro-Palestinian protests in London.

Speaking to the Times, she said that it was a "real shame" that the right-wing vote was split between her party and Reform.

Nigel Farage - Leader of Reform UK
Nigel Farage - Leader of Reform UK. Picture: Alamy

“We need to, in the future, to find some way to work together because there shouldn’t be big differences between us,” she said.

"I would welcome Nigel into the Conservative party. There’s not much difference really between him and many of the policies that we stand for.

"We are a broad church, we should be a welcoming party and an inclusive party and if someone is supportive of the party, that’s a precondition and they want Conservatives to get elected then they should be welcomed."

Ms Braverman is widely expected to stand for leadership of the Conservatives if they lose power in the election on July 4.

‘One or other of the two main parties could make a complete hash’ of their manifestos

Priti Patel, another former Home Secretary, is also likely to stand and is seen as likely to invite Mr Farage into the Conservative Party if she won.

Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly, expected also to contend, would be unlikely to follow suit.

A poll by Redfield and Wilton, conducted for The Independent, surveyed 2,000 adults on Wednesday and Thursday and showed 19% of people think Mr Farage should take over from Mr Sunak, with 22% of 2019 Conservative voters surveyed agreeing.

The poll offered six other names - Penny Mordaunt (15%), James Cleverly (6%), Kemi Badenoch (5%), Suella Braverman (4%), Priti Patel (2%) and Robert Jenrick (1%).

The largest proportion (48%) of those surveyed said they did not know who should replace Mr Sunak as leader of the Conservatives.

To add to the worrying polls for the Tories, 37% of people surveyed said the Reform UK party should replace the Conservatives as the major opposition to Labour, with 30% disagreeing.

Lewis Goodall grills Mel Stride over Rishi Sunak's D-Day ceremony conduct

It comes as election campaigning continues, with Mr Sunak announcing on Sunday night that the Conservatives would hire an extra 8,000 neighbourhood police officers.

The Prime Minister said "more bobbies on the beat" with greater powers would help drive down crime.

The Tories said the plan would be funded in part by increasing visa fees by 25% and making overseas students pay a higher level of immigration health surcharge.

Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper dismissed the plan as "another empty promise from a desperate Tory party".

The Conservatives are set to launch their manifesto on Tuesday, with another 2p cut in National Insurance expected.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Labour Shadow Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell

Labour plan to give all primary school children free breakfasts - but shadow schools minister doesn't know how many

The wreckage of a bus at the bottom of a gorge

At least nine dead after suspected militants fire at Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

Live
LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Macron calls snap French election and Belgian PM to quit after right-wing gains across Europe in EU vote

European Election Italy

Italy’s prime minister gets domestic and European boost from EU election win

Mideast US Blinken

Antony Blinken returns to Middle East as Israel-Hamas ceasefire hangs in balance

Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found

Dr Michael Mosley's body 'found 100m from safety', as last hike revealed, with wife Clare saying 'he nearly made it'

The birth mother who abused brave Tony Hudgell and left him a double amputee is back in prison after "having a relationship with a sex offender".

Cruel birth mother who left Tony Hudgell needing double amputation back in prison over relationship with sex offender

European Election France

Macron dissolves French parliament and calls snap election after EU vote defeat

Supporters of French far-right National Rally react at the party election night headquarters in Paris

Far-right gains in EU elections deal stunning defeats to Macron and Scholz

Rishi Sunak has pledged a return to 'bobbies on the beat' as he pledged to recruit 8,000 more neighbourhood police officers

Sunak pledges 8,000 new neighbourhood police officers as party aims to bring back 'bobbies on beat'

Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of felony crimes for falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016

Donald Trump to have probation interview ahead of New York sentencing

Rubble of a building damaged by an Israeli bombing

Almost 300 Palestinians killed as Israel rescued hostages – Gaza Health Ministry

People stand on the outside esplanade during a voting event at the European Parliament in Brussels

EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Emmanuel Macron calls shock French snap election after far-right surge in EU poll

Latest News

See more Latest News

Centrist stalwart Benny Gantz has resigned from Israel's war cabinet

Benny Gantz resigns from Israeli war cabinet - sparking headache for PM Netanyahu

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member war cabinet, announces his resignation in a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel

Benny Gantz, centrist member of Israel’s war cabinet, resigns

People vote in European and local elections in Baleni, Romania

Early estimates suggest shift to far right as EU elections near end

Young people at the Lambeth Country Show in Brockwell Park, London England United Kingdom UK

Woman fighting for life in hospital after fairground ride malfunction at south London country show
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea restarts loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation for balloons

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen is 'seriously ill in hospital', his former club has confirmed.

Liverpool legend and pundit Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital' as former club sends well-wishes
Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Hamas say three hostages including American citizen killed in Israeli raid which freed four others
Narendra Modi, right, is sworn-in as the prime minister of India by President Draupadi Murmu, left, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India

Narendra Modi sworn in for rare third term as India’s prime minister

The 67-year-old was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going missing.

'He'll be deeply missed': Jamie Oliver and Peter Andre lead tributes to Michael Mosley as body found
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer says arguments for nuclear deterrence are like arguments for carrying knives.

‘It makes us a target’: Green party co-leader compares nuclear weapon argument to that of carrying knives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit