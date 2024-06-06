Keir Starmer 'set to push for Palestinian state' before peace talks are over in Labour's General Election manifesto

6 June 2024, 23:01

The UK will recognise Palestine as a state under Keir Starmer
The UK will recognise Palestine as a state under Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce Labour's support for a Palestinian state in the Labour General Election manifesto.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour are also expected to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza in the manifesto, due to be released next week.

The party will also say that "a neighbouring country" - understood to be Israel - should not be allowed to veto the granting of Palestinian statehood, the Guardian reported.

Israel said earlier this year that it opposes other countries recognising a Palestinian state without direct negotiation with the Israeli government.

The Conservatives have also floated the possibility of "recognising a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations." Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary David Cameron argued the move could deliver "irreversible progress to a two-state solution."

Read more: No Gaza ceasefire until Israel war aims achieved, Netanyahu says

Read more: Joe Biden outlines Israel's ceasefire and hostage proposal to Hamas: 'It's time to end this war'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

The official government position is that "the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at a time of our choosing, and when it best serves the objective of peace."

In recent weeks, Ireland, Spain and Norway all announced they were recognising a Palestinian state, which led to an angry response from Israel.

Sir Keir, who inherited a party that had been criticised for being soft on anti-Semitism, has angered some Muslim voters and those on the left-wing of the party with his support for Israel in its war in Gaza, in which tens of thousands of people have died.

The backlash was reflected in some of the local election results in May, which saw Labour lose council seats in some heavily Muslim areas. Labour also lost the constituency of Rochdale to George Galloway, who campaigned heavily on the issue of Gaza.

Starmer signals review of UK arms sales to Israel under Labour government

This move may be seen as an attempt to restore some support to Labour among key groups of voters.

Israel and the US have proposed a ceasefire with Hamas, although some members of the Israeli government have rejected the plan.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the war, his country would be responsible for security in Gaza indefinitely.

Under his plan, only Gazans with no links to groups that are hostile to Israel would be allowed to administer the territory.

Israel has said that it objects to third-party countries recognising Palestine.

Caroline Lucas: 'We didn't need to wait for their verdict to know that Israel is breaking humanitarian law'

In a statement made in February, the government said: "Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

"Such recognition in the wake of the Oct 7 massacre will grant a huge, unprecedented reward to terrorism and prevent any future peace accord."

Other promises expected to be included in the manifesto include a pledge to lower the retirement age for ambulance drivers, and to "drive down" net migration.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of Lenny Scott (pictured)

Two suspects charged with murder after father of three Lenny Scott shot dead in Lancashire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

US to send new £175m military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

Keir Starmer has vowed to get more people onto the housing ladder

Labour 'to help 80,000 people buy property' with permanent mortgage guarantee, and vows to build 1.5 million homes

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Mike Lynch leaving a building in a blue suit

Tech star Mike Lynch acquitted of fraud in £8.6bn deal with Hewlett Packard

Rishi Sunak's comments have been criticised

Statistics watchdog criticises Conservative claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, second left, are welcomed by French President Emanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the international ceremony at

Macron says France will provide Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft

Steve Bannon

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon ordered to begin serving prison sentence by July 1

England fans celebrate after their side's first goal scored by Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021

'Don't be a d***': Germany warns England football fans not to sing 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euro 2024

Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Boeing’s astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Widow of Beau Biden gives evidence in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Exclusive
Dr Michael Mosley may have fainted and fallen off a cliff

Missing TV doctor Michael Mosley 'may have fainted and fallen off a cliff' while hiking on Greek island, LBC told

Edinburgh will be the opening show for the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylormania rises as pop superstar Taylor Swift set to kick off UK leg of record-breaking Eras Tour in Edinburgh

Steve Bannon sits in a courtroom with his hands folded in front of a desk mic

Steve Bannon must surrender to prison to start contempt sentence, judge says

David Phillips of the IFS says the next government should abolish stamp duty and re-evaluate council tax bands

The Tories are wrong on property taxes - the next government should abolish stamp duty and reform absurd council tax

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden has warned of isolationism on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

'Isolation is not the answer', Joe Biden warns, as world leaders gather to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
President Joe Biden delivers a speech

Biden calls for solidarity with Ukraine at D-Day event near beaches of Normandy

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon

Police find body in search for two-year-old boy Xielo Maruziva, who fell into a river in February
Hamish Marr died while trying to rescue troops at Dunkirk in 1940. Andrew Marr has shared his story for the first time

Today on D-Day’s 80th anniversary I remember my uncle Hamish who died bravely during WWII, writes Andrew Marr
Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have missed out

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire left out of England squad as Gareth Southgate drops seven for Euro 2024
Elon Musk's Starship returns to Earth as NASA says flight as 'another step closer' to returning man to the Moon - then Mars

One large step: Elon Musk's Starship returns to Earth without exploding bring a return to the Moon closer
Polish troops guard the metal barrier border with Belarus

Poland’s military says soldier stabbed at the border with Belarus has died

Anthony Stocks, 54, from Oxfordshire, was found guilty of a number of offences including attempted murder and rape

Man who pushed child, who discovered sexual abuse, off 100ft cliff guilty of attempted murder
Rex Heuermann at Suffolk County Court

Suspect in Long Island serial killings charged over deaths of two more women

SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight

SpaceX’s Starship rocket makes its fourth test flight from Texas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service
Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit