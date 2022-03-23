Sunak unveils '£6bn tax cut' and slashes fuel duty by 5p amid cost of living crisis

23 March 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 15:05

  • National Insurance threshold increased by £3,000
  • The basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound
  • Fuel duty tax cut by 5p from 6pm
  • VAT will be reduced from 5% to zero on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation
Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022.
Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has raised the national insurance threshold, cut income tax and slashed fuel duty tax by 5p but has been criticised for "tinkering around the edges" of the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak delivered his Spring Statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday in an attempt to ease the burden of the cost of living crisis on families.

In his statement, he announced that he is increasing the rate at which workers start paying National Insurance to £12,570 - bringing the threshold in line with Income Tax from July this year.

The Chancellor, who recognised the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also confirmed he is cutting fuel duty by 5p for a year.

Ring Rishi: Join Iain Dale from 7pm this evening for an exclusive phone-in with the Chancellor. You can watch it LIVE on Global Player.

He told MPs that the basic rate of income tax will also be cut from 20p to 19p in the pound by the end of this Parliament - 2024.

Read more: Cuts to fuel, tax and VAT: Spring statement key points at a glance

Read more: What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

He said this equates to a £5bn tax cut for 30 million people.

Mr Sunak said he wanted people to know the Government will "stand by them" in dealing with rising living costs, telling MPs: "Today I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.

"Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates - ever."

Read more: What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

Read more: Food bank users 'reject potatoes' because they can't pay to boil them, says Iceland boss

Critics have claimed the measures introduced by the Chancellor don't go far enough and say his decisions are making the cost of living crisis worse.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Commons: "Today was the day that the Chancellor could have put a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to provide real help to families, but he didn't.

"Today was the day the Chancellor could have set out a proper plan to support businesses and create good jobs. But he didn't.

Read more: Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

"Today was the day he could have properly scrapped his national insurance hike, he didn't.

"We said it was the wrong tax at the wrong time, the wrong choice. Today, the Chancellor has finally admitted he got that one wrong.

"Inflation is at its highest level for 30 years and rising. Energy prices at record highs. People are worried sick.

"For all his words, it is clear that the Chancellor does not understand the scale of the challenge. He talks about providing security for working families, but his choices are making the cost-of-living crisis worse, not better."

The Lib Dems have also accused the Chancellor of adding to families' pain.

Its Treasury spokeswoman said: "Families were looking to the chancellor to offer them hope, instead he is adding to their pain by refusing to scrap his unfair tax rises. 

"People seeing the biggest plunge in living standards in 50 years will see through the chancellor's spin.

"Rishi Sunak has failed to introduce a windfall tax on the super profits of oil and gas producers, which could have raised billions to help people with their energy bills. 

"And he has refused to bring in an emergency cut to VAT, as Liberal Democrats have called for, which would put £600 back into the pockets of the average family."

The Chancellor had been under pressure to scrap the health and social care levy, but Mr Sunak insisted the levy will stay.

He told MPs: "A long-term funding solution for the NHS and social care is not incompatible with reducing taxes on working families."

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the £3,000 increase to the national insurance threshold would "more than compensate about 70% of workers".

Posting on Twitter, he voiced doubts the 5p off fuel duty would be in place for a year only, adding: "It hasn't managed to increase even in line with inflation for more than a decade."

"And 5p not huge in context of prices up 20p+ per litre," he tweeted.

Mr Johnson said it was "unsurprising" growth forecasts have been downgraded and that an average inflation of 7% implies it could peak at "around 9%".

In another tweet, he added: "If £0.5bn is all there is for poorest families paid through local authorities, that will be hugely disappointing.

"Doesn't look like benefits being raised."

Meanwhile, money saving expert Martin Lewis said the tax cut is "still peanuts compared to the cost of living crisis".

He told LBC's Andrew Castle the announcement was better than he expected, but worse than he wanted.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) says the tax burden will still hit the highest level since the 1940s.

It says net tax rises plus the "more tax-rich composition" of forecasted economic activity raises the tax burden from 33% of GDP in 2019/20 to 36.3% in 2026/27.

Its fiscal outlook says this is the "highest level since the late 1940s", adding that this "is a 3.3% of GDP increase in the tax burden in the space of seven years".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

England take on Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in 2018

Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

Russia is 'preparing for a large-scale attack' in the north of Ukraine.

Russia 'preparing large-scale offensive' as Putin's troops suffer losses amid attacks

What Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring statement

Cuts to fuel, tax and VAT: Spring statement key points at a glance

petrol pump

What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

Chay Bowskill had his sentence increased after the kidnapping of Angel Lynn

Boyfriend who kidnapped Angel Lynn has sentence increased to 16 years

Around 14 ambulances were pictured at the scene.

29 hospitalised after 'high quantity of chlorine gas leak' at Olympic pool

Rishi Sunak said his plans would build a 'stronger, more secure economy'

As it happened: Sunak unveils '£6bn tax cut' and slashes fuel duty in Spring Statement

DeSantis has rejected Ms Thomas' win

Florida governor rejects Lia Thomas swim victory and hands win to runner-up

The committee chair told Nick the NUS' claims were "absurd".

Education Select Cttee chair slams NUS after controversial rapper Lowkey booked for event

Tulse Hill residents are being asked whether the area's name should be changed

Entire London suburb could be ‘cancelled’ amid row over slavery links

William and Kate received a warm welcome as protests greeted their arrival

William and Kate welcomed to Jamaica despite protests and calls for slavery apology

The public is looking to Rishi Sunak to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Cost of living crisis: Inflation rises by 6.2% and its highest level in 30 years

Russia is said to have lost 10% of its invasion force and its troops are suffering from frostbite

Disaster for Putin: Russian troops 'suffer frostbite and lose 10% of their invasion force'

Russia has been heavily sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine - but the sanctions could worsen the cost of living crisis in the UK

'Catastrophic' sanctions against Russia will hit poorer households in UK, MPs warn

A woman claims she has been rejected for a job after a "fantastic" interview because of her Welsh accent (stock photo)

Woman rejected for job after 'fantastic' interview 'because of strong Welsh accent'

Latest News

See more Latest News

An emergency worker holding an orange-coloured 'black box' recorder found at the China Eastern flight crash site (CCTV via AP Video)

Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 arrive near the crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022 in Lu village

Black box from crashed China Eastern plane found in ‘severely damaged’ condition
Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan, in November 2021

Surprise Taliban U-turn sees schools remain shut for girls beyond year seven
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area

At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 leave the area near its crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022

Search at China plane crash site suspended amid rain

Russia Ukraine War

Kremlin denies its invasion of Ukraine has stalled

Jacinda Ardern points at a graph behind her

New Zealand announces end of Covid-19 mandates

Amanda Bynes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009.

Former child star Amanda Bynes released from lengthy conservatorship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question | Watch live from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police