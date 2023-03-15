Toddler fighting for life after horrifying eight-storey fall from block of flats in Surrey

The scene at the block. Picture: UGC

By Kit Heren

A toddler was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after plunging eight storeys from a flat in Surrey.

The boy, two, was airlifted for treatment on Tuesday afternoon after the fall, on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury-on-Thanes, a leafy commuter town to the south-west of London.

The shocking incident is said to have taken place at Cedar House. Officers have not given a reason for the little boy's fall and are continuing to investigate.

The block where the incident is said to have taken place. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: 'We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon (14 March).

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance service and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

"The police cordon at the scene has now been removed and the investigation to establish circumstances is ongoing.'