Schoolgirl Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’, inquest hears

15 March 2023, 18:12

Albina Yevko found on Devon beach died of ‘multiple injuries’. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 14-year-old Ukrainian schoolgirl who was found unconscious on a Devon beach earlier this month had sustained 'multiple injuries' before she did in hospital, an inquest heard today.

Albina Yevko died in hospital after being found on Dawlish beach by emergency services after her mother reported her missing.

Opening the inquest into her death at Exeter Coroner’s Court, Assistant area coroner Alison Longhorn said: "An extensive multi-agency search located her on the beach. She received immediate and prolonged care, however, sadly she later passed away."

A preliminary cause of death was said to be 'multiple injuries’. A final post-mortem is still required.

Last week police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Devon and Cornwall Police said inquiries had concluded there was no third party involvement in the teenager's death.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: "Following police enquiries undertaken throughout the Dawlish area, including CCTV trawls, review of Albina's phone and a forensic post mortem investigation, investigative officers can confirm that there was no third party involvement and that the death of Albina Yevko is not suspicious.

"Our investigation shows that Albina had settled very well in the UK since moving from Ukraine and enjoyed living by the sea and being part of a new family.

"She had made good friends, both Ukrainian and English in the UK, enjoyed school and was very much welcomed by the local community.

"We have informed Albina's next of kin of our findings and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time.

"The police's role is to continue gathering information surrounding this matter and to submit a file to the coroner who will hold an inquest into this death in due course.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped us with our investigation into this matter. Our thoughts are with all who knew Albina at this tragic time."

In a statement issued by the force, Albina's mother, Inna Yevko, said: "Myself and my family are devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina.

"Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts. We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time."

