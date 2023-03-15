Serial shoplifter pocketed £500k returning stolen goods to stores and even duped council during 'full-time fraud career'

15 March 2023, 15:57

When police raided her house for evidence, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden amongst her belongings.
When police raided her house for evidence, around £150,000 in cash was found hidden amongst her belongings. Picture: CPS

By Danielle DeWolfe

A prolific shoplifter who stole £500k worth of goods from high street stores, as well as defrauding her local council, committed her crimes "on an industrial scale", a court has heard.

Narinder Kaur, 53, made it her "full-time career" to fraudulently claim money from high street stores including John Lewis, TKMaxx, Boots and Monsoon using a plot to claim refunds.

Kaur was captured on CCTV browsing the stores' aisles and picking up goods before taking them to the till under the pretence she was returning them.

Kaur, also known as Nina Tiara, is believed to have repeated the scam more than 1,000 times over a four-year period, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Kaur, also known as Nina Tiara, is believed to have repeated the scam more than 1,000 times over a four-year period, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Kaur, also known as Nina Tiara, is believed to have repeated the scam more than 1,000 times over a four-year period, the Crown Prosecution Service said. Picture: CPS

In addition to her high street frauds, the court also heard how the accused's refund plot extended to defrauded Wiltshire council of £7,400 using stolen credit cards.

Assisted by a male accomplice, Kaur would phone the council requesting a refund, claiming she added 'too many zeros' on the end of the payment.

Appearing in Gloucester Crown Court as part of the four-month trial, jurors heard how Kaur's fraud spree spanned a four year period from July 2015 and February 2019.

Read more: Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene

Read more: Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

A theory solidified using bank account statements, money could repeatedly be seen entering the defendant's account without any corresponding outgoings matching her claims.

The court was shown evidence including CCTV footage, witness accounts and an extensive financial breakdown of statements as part of the trial.

Upon raiding her property, police found around £150,000 in cash hidden at the address.

Kaur, of Cleverton, Wiltshire, was convicted on March 10 of 26 counts, including fraud, possessing and transferring criminal property, and perverting the course of justice.

A theory solidified using bank account statements, money could repeatedly be seen entering the defendant's account without any corresponding outgoings matching her claims.
A theory solidified using bank account statements, money could repeatedly be seen entering the defendant's account without any corresponding outgoings matching her claims. Picture: CPS

The police investigation showed visits to Boots stores across the UK, receiving £60,787.09 in refunds despite only spending £5,172.73.

Claiming £42,853.65 in refunds from Debenhams despite spending £3,681.33, it was a similar story elsewhere in the country, where she managed to claim £33,131.61 from John Lewis in Birmingham and Tamworth, as well as £23,000 from Monsoon stores

Other stores targeted as part of her scheme included House of Fraser, Homesense stores in Stafford, Shrewsbury, Cannock, Solihull and Worcester, TK Maxx and Homebase stores the CPS said.

Giovanni D'Alessandro, Senior Crown Prosecutor at CPS West Midlands, said: "Kaur undertook fraud on a long-standing and wide-ranging manner.

"It was a very lucrative full-time job which demonstrably made her over half a million pounds over this period of offending. 

"She went to extraordinary lengths to carry out her deceptions, seeking to find a way of defrauding a retailer and then travelling all over the country to replicate the fraud.
"She went to extraordinary lengths to carry out her deceptions, seeking to find a way of defrauding a retailer and then travelling all over the country to replicate the fraud. Picture: CPS

"She went to extraordinary lengths to carry out her deceptions, seeking to find a way of defrauding a retailer and then travelling all over the country to replicate the fraud.

"She also changed her name legally and opened new bank accounts and credit cards in a second identity to avoid detection. 

"She now rightly faces a significant sentence for her crimes and the prosecution will look to recoup as many of her ill-gotten gains as the law allows."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Turkey Floods

Floods leave at least 14 dead in earthquake-affected provinces in Turkey

Amanda Knox said 'studying abroad is awesome'. (Right) Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in Perugia

'Studying abroad is awesome!': Amanda Knox slammed for tweet at writer who hated studying in Italy

Hunt's Budget 'a bit less impressive' when the fine print is checked

Commentary: Check the fine print and Hunt’s Budget 'looks a bit less impressive'

A US MQ-9 drone

Russia seeks to recover debris of US drone from Black Sea

Julia Wendell claims she is Madeline McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann could be American family's 'missing daughter'

Gloria Bosman

Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

Lawyers have accused Prince Andrew of engaging in "extreme and outrageous conduct" with Virginia Giuffre as part of the latest court battle involving the royal.

Prince Andrew accused of ‘extreme and outrageous conduct’ with Virginia Giuffre in latest US court battle

Jeremy Hunt pictures alongside woman working out her pension

Spring Budget 2023: What are the pension tax changes?

Jeremy Hunt has presented his Spring Budget

What the budget means for you: Jeremy Hunt unveils help with pensions, childcare and the cost of fuel

Child colouring in at childcare setting

Childcare reform: When can you claim new 30 hours free childcare for one and two-year-olds?

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What did Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

St Stephen's Cathedral

Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

Jeremy Hunt said the UK will avoid a technical recession in 2023

Jeremy Hunt's 'back to work' Budget boost for old and young - as UK to avoid recession this year

The list includes Britain's newly-named 'best' beach Gorleston Beach in Norfolkn (L)

Brits warned to stay away from 83 beaches due to sewage being dumped into nearby waters - including Britain's 'best'

The BBC has apologised after Claudia Lawrence's home was sent licence fee letters

BBC says sorry after missing Claudia Lawrence's home sent licence fee warnings and threats of a fine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iranian warships

China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Marek Hecko has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 26 years

Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene
Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know including his age, net worth and wife

Mark Rutte

Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

Germany Migration Raids

German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Time and predictions

The shooting took place in January

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The RAF scrambled to intercept an unresponsive bomber

RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea
Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults

Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Gary Lineker is in a fresh spat with a Tory

'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit