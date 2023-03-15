Terrifying moment smiling murderer tells police 'I know what happened' as he returns to crime scene

15 March 2023, 11:01

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A drunk killer returned to the crime scene where he murdered a "brilliant" dad-of-two in Chelmsford, Essex, offering to help police.

Marek Hecko, 26, arrived at an address in Chelmsford, telling police he could "help" after "seeing what had happened on the news" - despite it not being reported yet.

Police had been on guard at the scene after Adrian Ellingford, 44, was seriously assaulted. Hecko was eventually arrested and identified as the main suspect before being charged with murder.

Video footage captured by on-scene officers show a smiling Hecko returning to the crime scene with a bottle of brandy. He repeatedly tells officers he knows what had happened and that he could help.

Marek Hecko showed up on-scene drinking a bottle of brandy
Marek Hecko showed up on-scene drinking a bottle of brandy. Picture: Essex Police
Marek Hecko
Marek Hecko. Picture: Essex Police

After becoming confrontational, he was arrested and whilst in custody, he was identified as the main suspect.

Following hundreds of lines of enquiry being pursued by specialist detectives, Hecko was charged within a few days with murder and remanded into custody.

Read More: Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

Read More: Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

During the trial, which started on February 13 at Chelmsford Crown Court, Hecko tried to claim that he turned up after seeing what had happened on the news, despite the news being nowhere online and on social media at this point.

Adrian Ellingford
Adrian Ellingford. Picture: Essex Police

The court heard how Adrian Ellingford was with a former partner of Hecko’s on the night of his death and that Hecko had been stalking her.

Adrian's wife read out a victim statement in court, in which she described him as an "amazing husband, loving son, a caring brother, a friend to many and most importantly a truly brilliant father".

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe said: "From the moment this was declared a murder investigation, our team worked tirelessly to gather CCTV, statements and compile the evidence needed to charge Hecko.

"Despite the huge amount of work going on behind the scenes, we made supporting Adrian’s family a priority, and our family liaison officers have done an incredible job from the start.

"This was a senseless attack on Adrian, which has left two children without a father."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The BBC has apologised after Claudia Lawrence's home was sent licence fee letters

BBC says sorry after missing Claudia Lawrence's home sent licence fee warnings and threats of a fine

Iranian warships

China, Russia and Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman

Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know including his age, net worth and wife

Mark Rutte

Dutch go to polls in mid-term provincial elections

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What will Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

Germany Migration Raids

German police carry out raids on suspected people smugglers

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Time and predictions

Breaking
The shooting took place in January

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The RAF scrambled to intercept an unresponsive bomber

RAF jets scramble to intercept unresponsive Russian military plane after US drone downed in Black Sea

Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults

Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Gary Lineker is in a fresh spat with a Tory

'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'

A woman at a displacement centre

Cyclone Freddy to ease after bringing chaos and death to Mozambique and Malawi

Jeremy Hunt is delivering his Spring Budget

Energy bills support extended for an extra three months as Hunt prepares to unveil back-to-work Budget

France Pension Protests

Political tensions amid new protests over French pension bill

Rioters in Pakistan

More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional"

Russian ambassador accuses US of 'act of provocation' and denies Kremlin was behind downing of American Reaper drone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt is presenting his Spring Budget

Live: Jeremy Hunt heads to the Commons to deliver Budget as Brits hope for cost-of-living help
Stock image of a wooden sauna

German man stabs friend 11 times following 'row in a sauna about the length of their penises'
Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating

Former Australian prime minister says submarines deal ‘worst in all history’

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Colborn

Netflix’s Making a Murderer did not defame detective, judge rules

Hundreds of thousands of workers will stage industrial action on Wednesday amid ongoing disputes over issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Junior doctors, teachers, and Tube drivers among hundreds of thousands of workers staging mass Budget Day strike
Flags of the United States of America and Russia

Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea, says US military

George Ezra pulled out of a performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

George Ezra pulls out of London O2 arena show due to acute vertigo diagnosis

A US MQ-9 drone on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, in 2018

What is known about US-Russia military air crash?

Eva Green suggested pretending she was hospitalised with a rash if she was called to make a sci-fi film which was later abandoned, the High Court has been told.

Eva Green suggested pretending she was hospitalised with rash to avoid making sci-fi thriller, High Court told
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected announce a £4billion expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds in the Spring Budget as part of a wider push to help people into work and boost economic growth.

Jeremy Hunt's back-to-work Budget: Chancellor 'to announce 30 hours of free childcare for one and two-year-olds'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis
Shelagh on 'woeful' language used in Migrant talks

Shelagh Fogarty deems rhetoric around Illegal Migration Bill ‘woeful’ and ‘designed to make you terrified’
'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit