Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

15 March 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 15 March 2023, 09:32

Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults
Shirley Bothroyd jailed for 22 weeks in 2017 for a series of assaults. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A former human rights lawyer dubbed the 'female Basil Fawlty' after she attacked several members of staff at her Devon hotel has been kicked out of the profession.

Shirley Bothroyd, 64, switched from law to the hotel business when she bought an 18-bedroom seaside hotel in Teignmouth, Devon, for more than £1 million 10 years ago.

Bothroyd admitted to attacking her chef Pauline Cave and using abusive language and throwing wine towards her receptionist, Hannah Glover.

She also threw a pint of Guinness towards a police officer and blamed her violent tirade on her drinks being spiked.

The former lawyer was jailed for 22 weeks and made to pay her victims £300 in compensation in October 2017.

Shirley Bothroyd
Shirley Bothroyd. Picture: Facebook

Her hotel was closed in July 2017 after a number of incidents at the hotel, including a collapsed ceiling.

One year later, Bothroyd was embroiled in another row involving her pet lizard.

She was seen wearing a nightdress shouting at her neighbour after a hotel employee broke into her home and removed her lizard, which had been left alone for several weeks.

Bothroyd's hotel was closed down after a number of incidents at the hotel
Bothroyd's hotel was closed down after a number of incidents at the hotel. Picture: Facebook
Bothroyd switch from the legal profession to owning a hotel in 2013
Bothroyd switch from the legal profession to owning a hotel in 2013. Picture: Facebook

She was subsequently sentenced to a hospital order in September 2018, the Telegraph reported.

Rachael Gourley, for the Bar Standards Board (BSB), said: "There has been a very considerable period where Ms Bothroyd hasn’t engaged with the BSB and these proceedings."

Bothroyd was accused of diminishing the trust and confidence placed in the legal profession by the public.

The ex-barrister was ordered to pay £2,128 to the BSB in costs.

