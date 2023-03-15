Breaking News

Three arrests and one charge after drive-by shooting near church in Euston

The shooting took place in January. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Three men have been arrested, one of which has been charged, after a drive-by shooting near a church in London Euston.

Alrico Nelson Martin, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and six counts of conspiracy to wound with intent.

Martin is due to appear in court today.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Read More: Man arrested after funeral shooting that left girl, 7, fighting for life and was 'linked to Colombian drug cartel'

Read More: Female 'Basil Fawlty' disbarred after attacking guests at her seaside hotel

Forensic services at the scene of the shooting in January. Picture: Alamy

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital . Picture: Alamy

Four women aged 48, 54, 41, 21 and two girls, aged 11 and seven, were taken to hospital where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

The 48-year-old woman remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

The service, which was at the centre of the shocking attack that left six injured, was for British-Colombian cancer victim Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother Fresia Calderon, 50.

The pair died within a month of each other in November, with Ms Sanchez dying after her mother suddenly passed away from a rare blood clot upon arrival at Heathrow from Colombia.

Speaking following news of the arrest during his LBC show Call Keir, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for tougher gun laws following the drive-by shooting.

Describing the incident, which took place in his constituency of Holborn and St Pancras, as "awful", the shadow leader said he had been in "constant contact with the police".

"There is evidence, which I am concerned about, that people have access to guns they shouldn't have access to," said Starmer.

"Now if it's illegal access, that's a pure matter of criminal law, but there are other people where better checks should be taken on the circulation of guns.

"I think we need to look again as to whether those laws are strong enough... there are legally owned guns that I don't think should be in the hands of the people legally owning them."