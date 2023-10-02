Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down

2 October 2023, 15:31

Jeremy Hunt speaking today at the Conservative Party conference
Jeremy Hunt speaking today at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Chancellor has said there can be ‘no short cuts’ towards bringing taxes down ahead of growing calls for tax cuts to be announced now ahead of a general election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Hunt told an audience at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester: “If we are prepared to walk this difficult path it is possible to bring down taxes.

“But we can’t say when it will be possible.”

He ruled out tax cuts this year, and was unable to answer about next year, saying: “I don’t have a crystal ball. But if you’re asking me do I want to bring down the tax burden, the answer is absolutely yes.

He also announced a rise to the national living wage to £11 per hour, a crackdown on so-called benefits ‘shirkers’ and working to keep bringing inflation down.

Read more: 'No shortcuts on tax cuts' Jeremy Hunt says ahead of speech announcing tougher benefit rules and living wage boost

Jeremy Hunt: 'I do want to cut taxes'

He has argued that sizeable tax cuts this year would "compromise" the battle against inflation.

He said earlier today that he and Rishi Sunak were prioritising the pledge to halve prices before carrying out tax cuts in any "substantial way".

He told LBC earlier his biggest priority was "to cut taxes on businesses to get growth going in the economy."

He warned, "there are no shortcuts" saying "we have to unleash companies and make it easier for them to grow."

Mr Hunt also said taxpayers' money has to be "spent more efficiently."

Mr Hunt insisted the Prime Minister will survive in the role for his second in charge despite electoral prospects looking bleak.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has publicly called for pre-electoral tax cuts, a cry ousted leader Liz Truss will also make.

Mr Gove also backed Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch calling for the UK to keep the threat to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) "on the table" in a suggestion popular with the Tory right.

Some observers believe there is an unofficial "beauty pageant" going on just in case there is a chance to run for the leadership in the event of Tory failure at the next election.

Mr Hunt announced a national living wage increase to at least £11 an hour from April.

He will also look at the benefit sanctions regime to make it harder for people to claim welfare while refusing to take "active steps" to move into work.

With Mr Hunt insisting that tax cuts in the Autumn Statement are unlikely, the Tories would have the option of a giveaway at a possible full Budget in the spring before any election in 2024.

In other developments at the Manchester conference:

  • Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will set out plans to ban mobile phones from classrooms in England, with a source telling the Daily Mail she believes the devices "pose a serious challenge in terms of distraction, disruptive behaviour and bullying".
  • Former prime minister Ms Truss will call for tax cuts, fracking and measures to boost housebuilding in a bid to put pressure on Rishi Sunak from the Tory right.
  • Ms Badenoch, seen as a potential successor to Mr Sunak, will use her conference speech to stress her Brexiteer credentials and accuse critics of seeking to talk down the UK.

Mr Hunt and Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride are expected to use November's Autumn Statement to set out tough welfare reforms.

"I am incredibly proud to live in a country where, as Churchill said, there's a ladder everyone can climb but also a safety net below which no-one falls," Mr Hunt will say.

"But paying for that safety net is a social contract that depends on fairness to those in work alongside compassion to those who are not.

"As part of that we will look at the way the sanctions regime works. It is a fundamental matter of fairness.

"Those who won't even look for work do not deserve the same benefits as people trying hard to do the right thing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son

HS2

What is HS2 and is it going to be scrapped?

Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as civil fraud trial opens

The ban will be brought into effect in months

'Children should be in the classroom to learn': Gillian Keegan orders blanket ban of mobile phones in schools

Breaking
Former Manchester City striker Francis Lee

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee dies aged 79

Spain Nightclub Fire

Two still missing after nightclub fire kills 13 in Spain

Mr Brown's family has paid tribute and thanked the police and community.

‘Kind-hearted and harmless’ black man, 61, killed in suspected racist attack as woman, 36, charged with murder

Oldest Skydiver

Dorothy, 104, hoping for record as world’s oldest skydiver

Exclusive
Speculation is growing that ministers are about to bin the Manchester leg of HS2

HS2 Manchester leg 'set to be scrapped' as Burnham says Tories are treating Northerners ‘like second class citizens’

From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

Beyonce

Beyonce follows Taylor Swift as her Renaissance tour heads to the cinema

The incident left her so injured that she needed to be taken to a "hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

Woman sues Disney after waterslide 'wedgie' left her with blood ‘rushing between her legs’ after ‘violent injury’

Protesters outside New York Supreme Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s trial

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Adolf Hitler’s birth house in Braunau am Inn, Austria

Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler’s birthplace in Austria into police station

The delivery driver has been acquitted

Delivery driver acquitted of shooting YouTuber in the chest in prank gone wrong

Andrew Tate

If not Andrew Tate, then who? Yaman Mohammed asks what role models are there for young men

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery
Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko, left, and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize for medicine won by Covid-19 vaccine scientists

Tom Hanks posted the picture of the fake version of himself to his social media.

Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of himself in dental plan ad

A second investigation has reportedly been launched.

Russell Brand now being investigated by Thames Valley Police over claims of harassment and stalking
It is going to be as hot as Ibiza in the UK this weekend

Hotter than Ibiza! Britain to bask in October heatwave this weekend with temperatures as high as 27C
The incident occurred at Albert Embankment near Vauxhall Bridge on Sunday.

Man, 24, suffers life-threatening head injuries after being assaulted with metal pole near River Thames in Vauxhall
A double murder investigation has been launched after the stabbings in Halifax

Double murder probe after second victim dies in Halifax - as three men arrested

Professor Kaufmann has also planned to create a London-based Masters course by 2024/25 on the Politics of Culture to explore "the interplay between the woke left and populist right".

'Cancelled’ university professor creates ‘faculty for common sense’ at rival institution to fight ‘wokeness’
Rescue workers search for survivors amid debris

At least 10 people dead after church roof collapsed in Mexico

Charlotte Sena was last seen Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, on Saturday

'I just want my daughter back': Mum of abducted Charlotte Sena's emotional plea as New York police search campsite

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit