'No shortcuts on tax cuts' Jeremy Hunt says ahead of speech announcing tougher benefit rules and living wage boost

2 October 2023, 08:29 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 08:30

Jeremy Hunt: 'I do want to cut taxes'

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned there are "no shortcuts" when it comes to cutting taxes ahead of a major speech announcing tougher rules on benefits and a boost to the national living wage .

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast from the Conservative Party conference the Chancellor warned there were "no shortcuts" when it comes to slashing taxes.

He told Nick his biggest priority was "to cut taxes on businesses to get growth going in the economy."

Mr Hunt said it would be possible to have "faster growth and get away from ever ratcheting taxes going up and up."

But, he warned, "there are no shortcuts" saying "we have to unleash companies and make it easier for them to grow." Hunt also said taxpayers' money has to be "spent more efficiently."

The Chancellor was speaking to LBC at the Tory Party conference
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC at the Tory Party conference. Picture: LBC

The Chancellor will address audiences in Manchester later, using his speech to announce "a pay rise for over 2 million workers" in a bid to "make work pay".

The speech will also see Hunt introduce benefits reforms, with Hunt admitting that since the start of the pandemic "things have being going in the wrong direction".

The National Living Wage shakeup will boost the income of the UK’s lowest-paid workers in a "new approach" to benefit sanctions.

It will see the current £10.42 an hour raised to £11 an hour from April 2024.

The adjustment would mean the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will increase by over £1,000 next year.

The Chancellor will address audiences in Manchester on Monday, using his speech to announce "a pay rise for over 2 million workers" in bid to "make work pay".
The Chancellor will address audiences in Manchester on Monday, using his speech to announce "a pay rise for over 2 million workers" in bid to "make work pay". Picture: LBC / Alamy

“We are waiting for the Low Pay Commission to confirm its recommendation for next year," Hunt will say, adding: “But I confirm today, whatever that recommendation, we will increase it next year to at least £11 an hour."

He's expected to say that the British economy is proving doubters wrong.

Read more: James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

Read more: Boris Johnson 'won't be attending' Conservative party conference Rachel Johnson reveals

Compared to France, Germany and Italy, the UK has been the joint fastest growing since Brexit, and the fastest growing since 2010.

He will announce that a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will now be around £9,000 better off than they would have been in 2010 - "because if you work hard a Conservative government will always have your back”.

Hunt is also expected to cite how "hard but necessary long-term decisions" made by the Tories ensured the party were able to meet their 2019 manifesto commitment to raise the wages of the lowest paid to two thirds of median earnings.

Where benefits reforms are concerned, Hunt will highlight that "things have being going in the wrong direction" since the pandemic.

"From last year, for the first time ever, you can earn £1,000 a month without paying a penny of tax or national insurance," Hunt will say.

Hunt vows to 'make work pay' announcing benefits reform and boost to National Living Wage
Hunt vows to 'make work pay' announcing benefits reform and boost to National Living Wage. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"But paying for that safety net is a social contract that depends on fairness to those in work alongside compassion to those who are not".

Hunt is expected to cite Sir Winston Churchill as part of the announcement, adding: "there’s a ladder everyone can climb but also a safety net below which no one falls.

“But since the pandemic, things have being going in the wrong direction. Whilst companies struggle to find workers, around 100,000 people are leaving the labour force every year for a life on benefits.

"As part of that we will look at the way the sanctions regime works. It is a fundamental matter of fairness. Those who won’t even look for work do not deserve the same benefits as people trying hard to do the right thing.

The speech will come on the day former PM of 49 days Liz Truss will make a speech at a fringe event on the economy.

It follows speeches on day one of the party conference from MPs including Michael Gove, James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Over 100 people have joined the search for the missing girl.

Police launch search for Charlotte Sena, 9, believed to be abducted from New York campsite

A high-speed train is parked during the opening ceremony

South-east Asia’s first high-speed railway launched in Indonesia

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

Was the Sycamore Gap Tree felled as a TikTok prank? Theory emerges as landmark 'could become a giant totem pole'

Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy pivots to 45-day plan relying on Democratic help to prevent shutdown

Chemical Truck Accident

Five people killed in truck crash in Illinois which caused ammonia leak

Congress Budget

US funding plan to avoid government shutdown clears latest hurdle

Maldives Presidential Election

Maldives opposition candidate ‘wins presidential runoff’

Chairman of SMER-Social Democracy party Robert Fico

Pro-Russia ex-PM leads party to win in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections

Congress Budget

Threat of US government shutdown ends as Congress passes temporary funding

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s president denies troop buildup on Kosovo border

Turkish policemen and security forces cordon off an area next to a car after an explosion in Ankara

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkish capital Ankara

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, walks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at Capitol Hill

Democrats vow to ‘not stop fighting for more assistance for Ukraine’

Ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia

Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leader

A miner assists in the rescue mission in Chegutu

Death toll in collapsed gold mine in Zimbabwe expected to rise to 13 – reports

Cyprus Independence Day

European parliament backs UN naming envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

Firefighters at the scene at a nightclub in Murcia, Spain

At least 13 people killed in nightclub fire in Spain

Latest News

See more Latest News

US president Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

‘Not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine, Biden warns Congress

Turkish policeman

Turkish planes attack Kurdish targets in response to suicide bombing

A person reacts during the All-National minute of silence in commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country’s war against Russia

EU’s top diplomat urges US to reconsider dropping Ukrainian aid from budget bill

Mexico Church Collapse

At least nine people killed after church roof collapsed during baptisms

Mexico Church Collapse

Church officials say fatalities among those caught in roof collapse

From left, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift joined by fellow A-listers at Kansas City Chiefs game

Firefighters climb up a ladder on the burning building of the police headquarters in Ismailia

Dozens injured after fire at police headquarters in Egypt

Gillian Keegan will announce the policy today.

‘It’s the right thing to do’: Chancellor backs ban on mobile phones in schools ahead of policy announcement
Susan Hall said she would be the first 'female Labour mayor' of London

Tory candidate Susan Hall says 'I'll be first female Labour mayor' in gaffe

Jeremy Hunt said he wants answers over the soaring costs involved in HS2

'Why does it cost ten times more to build high speed rail in this country than it does in France?'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit