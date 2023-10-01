James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts

James Cleverly insists there's a 'universal view' on taxation among Tories - despite Michael Gove's call for tax cuts. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

James Cleverly has told LBC that "there's no argument" when it comes to his party's stance on taxation policy, as the Foreign Secretary attempted presented a unified front following comments made by fellow MP Michael Gove.

Speaking to Ali Miraj live from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary said "we're all on the same page" when it came to tax cuts, asserting the "universal view" held by MPs within his party.

His comments come shortly after fellow MP Michael Gove called for tax cuts ahead of the next election - putting him at odds with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

James Cleverly added that his party's aim was to "give facilities more financial freedom" by tackling inflation, adding low inflation was a "universally held belief" across the party.

"Of course, we all want to see taxes come down," said Cleverly, adding there was no question his party wanted a "low tax economy".

The comments come on the first day of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, shortly after he left the stage following his speech.

Attempting to affirm his party's unity on taxation, Cleverly added: "I think it takes a bit of a stretch of the imagination to suggest that there is somehow, in the Conservative party... to think that there is a disagreement about whether being a low tax economy is more preferable.

"There is a real consistency between wanting to put more money into the pockets of hard working people around the country - those of my friends and colleagues who want to see more tax cuts, they're conservatives - find me a Conservative who doesn't want to bring taxes down."

"This is not my first rodeo," he explained, when asked whether the Conservative's could win the next election, adding he would bet on his own party.

He added his party had made the "tough" and "right" decisions.

"You will remember that I was the Conservative party Chairman, when I stepped up as Chairman in the summer of 2019, our most recent electoral event saw us returning nine percent of the votes in a national election.

"In the winter of that same year we received from the British people a mandate that gave us the largest parliamentary majority in a generation.

"We have got a clear plan, the Prime Minister is making the tough decisions that will benefit the country."

James Cleverly speaks to Ali Miraj from the Tory Party conference

Adding that the UK remains a "leading voice" on the world stage, Cleverly took a swipe at Labour, adding there is a "vacuum" where Labour party policy should be,.

"I've no idea what the Labour party's position on any of these things are," he added after listing various possible policy topics.

Asked whether he agreed with fellow MP Suella Braverman's recent comments on multiculturalism, Miraj said that Britain "has been incredibly hospitable and generous of spirit".

He instead pointed out that "there is a question to be asked of speed" where immigration is concerned, he said his colleagues comments referred to a need for immigrants to become "socially integrated and to learn the same language".

Describing the "unanimity of voice and spirit", he added: "I think that's something worth protecting".