Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling 15-year-old boy: 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'. Picture: South Wales Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 33-year-old teacher has been jailed after sending a teenager naked photos of herself and telling him: "I have really big boobs".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married mother-of-one, Natalie Arroyo, was working as a supply teacher when she sent naked photos of herself to a 15-year-old boy.

She told the 'vulnerable' teenager that she wanted to have sex with him, adding that she was going leave her husband for him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the teacher had even sent the teenager a video of herself performing a sex act.

The 33-year-old began sending the sexual messages to the underage teen via Snapchat during her time working as a progress coach and supply teacher.

The court heard how conversation evolved from 'innocent' chats to she later began to flirt, telling him: 'I bet all the boys fancy me. I don't blame them - I have really big boobs.'

The court heard that the victim told the teacher that he didn't want to sleep with her, but despite his protests, she continued to convince him otherwise.

Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, wales. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Read more: Parents found guilty of causing or allowing death of 3-year-old son whose body was buried in back garden

Arroyo, from Gelli in Rhondda, Wales, continued to bombard the boy with images despite his request for her to stop because he was out shopping with his mother and aunt.

In response, the teacher messaged: "It's so fun to tease you."

Arroyo continued to bombard the teen with sexual messages, adding the boy could "do whatever he wanted to her".

The court heard how the teacher sent pictures of herself in a bra, asking the teenager to send a naked picture of himself to her in return.

On Thursday, Arroyo was sentenced to three years and four months in prison by the judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

The judge told her: "You knew [the victim] was vulnerable and you exploited that. You deployed guile and cunning to manipulate that boy."

The court heard how at one point, Arroyo sent a video of herself performing a sex act, which garnered no response from the teenager.

A couple of days later, the teacher sent a follow-up message telling the boy it was "best to forget about the messages".

She told the victim: "I bet all the boys fancy me. I don't blame them – I have really big boobs."

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'. Picture: South Wales Police

The offences eventually surfaced after the teenager shared the string of sexual incidents to an adult.

It resulted in Arroyo's arrest, with the teacher denied having any contact with the victim during interview.

She later accepted she had sent the messages but claimed she had believed the boy was of legal age.

Appearing in court, Arroyo later pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.