Teachers Call For LGBT+ Education To Be Compulsory In UK Primary Schools

16 April 2019, 14:20 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 14:28

Teachers have called on the government to make LGBT+ education compulsory
Teachers have called on the government to make LGBT+ education compulsory. Picture: PA

Teachers have said lessons on LGBT+ relationships should be made compulsory in all schools.

An urgent motion was filed at the National Education Union conference after months of controversy surrounding the teaching of the No Outsiders programme at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham.

The school has been the subject of several protests over the teaching of LGBT rights, seeing hundreds of parents keeping their children at away from lessons.

Parents have claimed that the scheme is “not age appropriate” and not what they send their children to school for.

Annette Pryce from the NEU executive said: "Everyone has got the right to an opinion, but there is no hierarchy of equality. One protected characteristic does not trump another and that is not what this is about.

"This is about educating young people about the world they live in. Not having them go to school under the impression that the only people they will ever be surrounded by in their whole life are heterosexuals - that is just not the case."

Last month, MPs voted in favour of new LGBT+ inclusive regulations for compulsory Relationships and Sex Education lessons in English schools from September 2020.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The Paris Fire Brigade have released footage showing the scale of the blaze

Paris Firefighters Release Video Showing Scale Of Notre Dame Cathedral Blaze

Disaster has struck, but the bells of Notre-Dame will ring again

Notre-Dame fire raises fears about Palace of Westminster

Mission to unite 'dad and daughter' with Notre-Dame photo goes viral

Billy Vunipola: England rugby star 'formally warned' for defending anti-gay post

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?