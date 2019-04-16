Teachers Call For LGBT+ Education To Be Compulsory In UK Primary Schools

Teachers have called on the government to make LGBT+ education compulsory. Picture: PA

Teachers have said lessons on LGBT+ relationships should be made compulsory in all schools.

An urgent motion was filed at the National Education Union conference after months of controversy surrounding the teaching of the No Outsiders programme at Parkfield Community School in Birmingham.

The school has been the subject of several protests over the teaching of LGBT rights, seeing hundreds of parents keeping their children at away from lessons.

Parents have claimed that the scheme is “not age appropriate” and not what they send their children to school for.

Annette Pryce from the NEU executive said: "Everyone has got the right to an opinion, but there is no hierarchy of equality. One protected characteristic does not trump another and that is not what this is about.

"This is about educating young people about the world they live in. Not having them go to school under the impression that the only people they will ever be surrounded by in their whole life are heterosexuals - that is just not the case."

Last month, MPs voted in favour of new LGBT+ inclusive regulations for compulsory Relationships and Sex Education lessons in English schools from September 2020.