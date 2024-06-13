Two teachers resign after ‘offering foursome' and sharing lingerie pics with student on school trip

Both teacher have now resigned. Picture: Instagram/LinkedIn/GoogleMaps

By Flaminia Luck

Two high school teachers in the US have quit their jobs after being caught trying to seduce one of their students by offering him a foursome on a school trip.

The two teachers, Alexsia Saldaris and Jennifer Larson, left Joseph Craig High School in Janesville, Wisconsin, after their inappropriate messages were exposed.

District officials found one of the women had even sent explicit images of herself in lingerie to the student.

Saldaris admitted to sending the images, while Larson said she also allegedly messaged the male teenage student.

Saldaris also admitted to sending messages about “cuddling, flirting, and the implication of alcohol," according to local news reports.

It's also added that they asked the student whether another would join.

Alexsia Saldaris reportedly sent racy snaps to the student. Picture: LinkedIn

Saldaris is also reported to have given the student keys to a van allowing him to “take a lap” in the car park.

The same day, she "shared a half kiss" with the student in the back of the vehicle.

The school district claim much of the scandal revolves around a school trip in April.

Saldaris told the student the day after over text their relationship needed to end - which he agreed.

Teacher Jennifer Larson also admitted to inappropriate messaging. Picture: Instagram

Suspicions were further raised when a teacher at the school filed a report to administrators after a group of boys were caught laughing at images on a phone.

It's claimed the teacher was "95 per cent sure" the images were of Saldaris in lingerie.

Both teacher were placed on administrative leave on April 12 but resigned ten days later.

The Janesville Police Department is now running its own investigation to see if the women broke any laws, and should be prosecuted.

