General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, poll reveals

By Emma Soteriou

Two in three people said the election campaign has made no difference to whether or not they will vote Labour, a new poll carried out by More in Common and commissioned by the News Agents has shown.

Almost the same number said it has made no difference to whether they will vote Conservative in the election either.

However, two in five of those who have said they intend to vote Reform said the only made the decision in the last few weeks.

The poll also showed that some of the words most commonly used to describe the election campaign were "boring", "shambles" and "lies".

It comes as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer faced an election grilling in Grimsby on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak was forced into another apology after his D-Day blunder last week.

The poll revealed that the story had reached a much broader audience, with 61% saying they were following it compared to 44% who said they were following the Diane Abbott story in a contemporaneous poll.

Mr Sunak's decision to leave early was described as "disrespectful" and "stupid" in the poll.

The PM said during the grilling on Wednesday: "The last thing I wanted to do was to cause anyone any hurt or upset."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir was accused by an audience member of becoming a "political robot".

He was also challenged over his claims that he only backed Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 as he was "certain" of a Labour defeat.

The Labour leader has sought to calm nerves about the possibility of shock costs to voters in his soon-to-be-unveiled full General Election offer, insisting there will be no surprises on taxes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak continues to insist he will "keep fighting hard until the last day of this election" after being forced to say he had not lost hope of winning the contest.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.