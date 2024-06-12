General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, poll reveals

12 June 2024, 22:18 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 22:22

The ongoing General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, a fresh poll has revealed
The ongoing General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, a fresh poll has revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, a fresh poll has revealed.

Two in three people said the election campaign has made no difference to whether or not they will vote Labour, a new poll carried out by More in Common and commissioned by the News Agents has shown.

Almost the same number said it has made no difference to whether they will vote Conservative in the election either.

However, two in five of those who have said they intend to vote Reform said the only made the decision in the last few weeks.

The poll also showed that some of the words most commonly used to describe the election campaign were "boring", "shambles" and "lies".

It comes as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer faced an election grilling in Grimsby on Wednesday.

Mr Sunak was forced into another apology after his D-Day blunder last week.

The poll revealed that the story had reached a much broader audience, with 61% saying they were following it compared to 44% who said they were following the Diane Abbott story in a contemporaneous poll.

Mr Sunak's decision to leave early was described as "disrespectful" and "stupid" in the poll.

The PM said during the grilling on Wednesday: "The last thing I wanted to do was to cause anyone any hurt or upset."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir was accused by an audience member of becoming a "political robot".

He was also challenged over his claims that he only backed Jeremy Corbyn in 2019 as he was "certain" of a Labour defeat.

The Labour leader has sought to calm nerves about the possibility of shock costs to voters in his soon-to-be-unveiled full General Election offer, insisting there will be no surprises on taxes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak continues to insist he will "keep fighting hard until the last day of this election" after being forced to say he had not lost hope of winning the contest.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

A Russian navy frigate arriving at the port of Havana, Cuba

Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in Caribbean

A weekend washout is on the way.

When will summer finally arrive? Washout weekend forecast as gloomy June continues

Lucy Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with a single offence of the attempted murder of a baby girl, Child K.

Former nurse Lucy Letby’s status as multiple murderer is ‘important evidence’ in new trial, court told
Ben Potter was an American comic book content creator known as Comicstorian, who had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in 'single car crash'

Muhammad Yunus speaks outside court

Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate on charges of embezzlement

Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail following his remark that he went without 'lots of things' as a kid.

Rishi Sunak admits he had a ‘very fortunate’ upbringing after describing how he went without Sky TV as a child
A close-up of Peter R de Vries

Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

Mary Chilima grieves for her husband

Malawi announces state funeral and 21 days of mourning for vice president

Francoise Hardy has died aged 80.

French pop culture icon and actress Francoise Hardy who inspired Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan dies aged 80
Celine Dion at an ice hockey game at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts

Celine Dion admits taking life-threatening levels of valium before her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

