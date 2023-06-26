Teenage girl 'drugged' at seaside gig suffers multiple seizures after being stabbed with needle

26 June 2023, 18:57

Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.
Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A teenager was allegedly drugged at a seaside concert after being stabbed with a needle at a popular Kent music venue.

Gracie Warren claims to have been targeted on Saturday while attending the Worried About Henry gig which took place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.

Taking to Facebook, she spoke of how she was one of seven girls spiked at the music event, with police now formally investigating after confirming "a teenage girl had become unwell" and later "discovered a puncture wound on her arm".

It comes after the Sun reported a second spiking incident involving a girl at the same concert which was reported on Sunday morning.

Taking to Facebook, Ms Warren wrote: "People who were at the Worried About Henry Dreamland event last night and think they were just very drunk but didn't drink a lot or passed out randomly please check your body for a small stab mark."
Taking to Facebook, Ms Warren wrote: “People who were at the Worried About Henry Dreamland event last night and think they were just very drunk but didn’t drink a lot or passed out randomly please check your body for a small stab mark.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

Taking to Facebook, Ms Warren wrote: “People who were at the Worried About Henry Dreamland event last night and think they were just very drunk but didn’t drink a lot or passed out randomly please check your body for a small stab mark."

She added: “I got spiked last night and ended up being blue-lighted to hospital”.

Gracie attended the concert with her friends and boyfriend, with her father confirming his daughter was not on her own at any point.

"I have no memory of what happened apart from my arms and legs going numb," she continued, adding: "I had eight seizures and was going in and out of consciousness, I also had no speech for three hours".

Her father, Mark, also took to Facebook following the incident, noting: “She [Gracie] lost all feeling in her arms and legs and started to foam at the mouth.

Taking to Facebook, Ms Warren wrote: “People who were at the Worried About Henry Dreamland event last night and think they were just very drunk but didn’t drink a lot or passed out randomly please check your body for a small stab mark."
Taking to Facebook, Ms Warren wrote: “People who were at the Worried About Henry Dreamland event last night and think they were just very drunk but didn’t drink a lot or passed out randomly please check your body for a small stab mark.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

“Gracie was not on her own at any point and was with her boyfriend and friends at the time of the incident, which is what is so concerning.

“As a family we can’t thank the ambulance crew and hospital staff enough for the excellent care and treatment that Gracie received.

"Thank God she is finally feeling better today.”

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Dreamland said: “On Saturday night two people were taken to hospital from Dreamland Margate where the Worried About Henry event was taking place.

“One patient showed symptoms in line with those of drug use. We understand that the patient has subsequently recovered.

"The other patient was suffering from non drug-related symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition."

