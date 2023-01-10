Teenage gunman jailed for life for shooting innocent girl in the neck in Liverpool

10 January 2023, 15:54 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 16:06

Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck
Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck. Picture: Merseyside Police/LBC

By Chris Chambers

A teenage gunman has been jailed for life for shooting an innocent 15-year-old girl in the neck as she waited at a bus stop in Liverpool.

Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member while chasing him on an e-bike, but the hail of bullets penetrated a bus shelter on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth and and hit the girl in the neck as she sat waiting to go home from school.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary QC, said the incident was a "planned and determined effort to kill a rival" and that there "must be a deterrent element to the sentence".

The intended target of the shooting, a 20-year-old man, was also injured during the incident and received treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Read more: Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Read more: Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds exercise in Norwegian Sea

Jones, of Jermyn Street in Toxteth, was told he would serve a minimum of 16 and a half years behind bars for the shooting.

Following sentencing, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson told LBC News: "This was a truly shocking and reckless incident in which an innocent child was caught up in a gang dispute and it is only by sheer good fortune that this did not turn into a murder investigation.

"We sadly know the devastating consequences of gun crime, not only on victims and their families but also the wider communities.

"Sadly Jones's victim continues to suffer, both physically and mentally, as a result of the injury she suffered that day. I hope that the sentence will bring some comfort to her and her family and help her in some way with her long process of recovery."

This shooting took place on March 1st and is another example of the reckless behaviour of innocent people being caught up in gun crime on Merseyside.

In August, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Knotty Ash, 28-year-old Ashley Dale was shot dead in her home in Old Swan in a case of mistaken identity, and on Christmas Eve, Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head as she left the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey.

DS Wilson added: "I want this to serve as a warning to other people that carrying and using guns on the streets of Merseyside will never be acceptable. If you choose to carry a weapon we will do everything within our powers to find you and put you behind bars."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury in June

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

Andrew Tate leaves after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany

German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for taking a private jet to Leeds

'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade

Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day

A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.

Pub chain boss warns price of a pint could top £10, after government slashes business energy bills support

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61

Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Migration Greece Trial

Smuggling trial begins for aid workers over migrant rescue efforts in Greece

A Russian frigate equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles has held an exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the country's defence ministry said today.

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds exercise in Norwegian Sea

Grant Shapps formally introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill in the commons today

Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

Germany Coal Mine Protests

Activists bid to block access to German village cleared for coal mine expansion

One victim reported waking up and finding as much as £98,000 missing from their accounts

Husbands 'spent holiday money on strippers' say strip club's lawyers as it's shuttered amid spiking claims

Severe Weather California

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

The Ukrainian surgeon removed the live grenade from the soldier's chest

Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest as Russia ramps up offensive on salt-mining town of Soledar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jane Park appeared on talk show Dr Phil

'I wish I'd never won': Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner reveals why she regrets £1 million win at 17
Yemen

US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

Jimmy Lai

Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle

Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage

Italy Pompeii Restored House

Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

X marks the spot: Ommeren, located in the province of Gelderland, Netherlands, is the supposed location of the Nazi treasure

Treasure hunters banned from Dutch village after Nazi gold map sparks rush of detectorists digging up parks and gardens
Photoshapped: Boris Johnson, left in the original image, and right, in the picture sent from Mr Shapps' account

PhotoShapped! Boris Johnson erased from space launch pic posted on Grant Shapps' Twitter - before it's quickly deleted
Staff at 3 Amazon centres could lose their jobs

Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit