Teenager, 17, stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre named as Muhammad Hassam Ali

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre on Saturday has been named by police as Muhammad Hassam Ali. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre on Saturday has been named by police as Muhammad Hassam Ali.

Officers were called to Victoria Square after the teenager was found seriously injured just before 3.30pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Police said Muhammad - who was taken to hospital but later died - may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the force's homicide team, said: "This is a tragic case of a young man being killed in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

"We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.

A murder investigation has since been launched by West Midlands police but no arrests have been made as of yet.

A cordon put in place around the scene has now been lifted, but the force said a "highly visible police presence" will remain in the area.

#UPDATE | The teenage boy who died after being stabbed in Birmingham this weekend has been named, as detectives renew their appeal for more information to help catch his killer.



Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died from his injuries after he was stabbed in Victoria Square, Birmingham pic.twitter.com/jCVLKqJnoq — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) January 21, 2024

Detective Inspector Thurgood pleaded to the public: "We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible.

"If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence."

Chief Inspector James Spencer, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

"It's very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

"We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident a visible police presence will remain across the city centre."

Police want to hear from those who may have been walking through the area at the time or taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House as they may have "vital information or evidence".

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101 or online, quoting log 2619 of January 20.