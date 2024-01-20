Norfolk Police failed to respond to 999 call from house where family of four were found dead

Norfolk Police failed to respond to a 999 call from the house where a family of four were found dead, the force has admitted.

Norfolk Police referred itself to the police watchdog over two contacts made with the force relating to the deaths.

The force previously made a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), relating to police being called to the address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey on December 14. It was in relation to a missing person inquiry.

The second referral followed the identification on Saturday of a 999 call made on Friday at 6am by a man at the address. Police resources were not deployed.

Officers received another call from a member of the public, who was raising concerns for the welfare of the people inside the house, just before 7am on the same day.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the address, finding the bodies of two young girls, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

The man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene and forensic investigations are continuing inside the property.

Detectives have also been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and examining local CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, is leading the probe into the incident.

"We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community," he said.

"However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

"Today, the focus of our enquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

"While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident."

All four people were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Allan Bedford Crescent area who may have seen or heard anything that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information has been urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39 or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.