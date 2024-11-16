Ten newborn babies die as fire erupts in Indian neonatal ward

Indian firefighters battle a blaze - FILE. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ten newborn babies were killed after a deadly blaze ripped through a neonatal ward in Northern India.

The fire, which killed ten and injured 17, broke out at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi city and quickly spread throughout the neonatal unit, local officials said.

"Seventeen of the injured are receiving treatment in different wings and some private hospitals," state deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said.

Seven of the deceased babies have been identified, but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

"We will identify those responsible for this tragedy and take strict action. The government stands with families during this difficult time," he added.

Eyewitnesses told the Associated Press that emergency workers took around 30 minutes to arrive.

By that time, the ward was already engulfed in flames.

Questions have been raised over the hospital's safety measures, with some witnesses telling AP fire alarms failed to activate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the dead as he spoke of the "heart-wrenching" incident.

Taking to X, he said: "My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this.

"I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss."