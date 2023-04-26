Breaking News

Ten people arrested on suspicion of murder as man dies after 'break in' in West London

The man died in the street in Brentford. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in West London.

The man was found with serious injuries in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, just after 5.15am on Wednesday.

Emergency services including police and the air ambulance were called out to reports of intruders at an address there.

The man died at the scene - a row of residential semi-detached homes near Gunnersbury Park, just north of the M4 - as officers are trying to inform his next of kin.

Seven men and three women were arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody.

The Met's Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: "This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns.

"I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"I urge anyone with information concerning this incident to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR. If wish to remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org."

