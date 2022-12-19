Shocking footage shows Thai warship capsizing in storm with dozens of sailors still missing

19 December 2022, 08:10

By Kit Heren

More than 31 sailors are missing after a Thai warship capsized last night in heavy storms.





The HTMAS Sukhotai sank in the Gulf of Thailand after water flooded into its power controls on Sunday night.

Thai authorities said on Monday morning that they had saved 75 members of the crew, but 31 of them were still missing in the stormy conditions.

The Thai government said it had not given up the search for the missing sailors.

31 sailors are still missing after the warship sank
31 sailors are still missing after the warship sank. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the navy said: "It's been more than 12 hours but we will keep looking."

Admiral Pogkrong Monthardpalin: "This has almost never happened in our force's history, especially to a ship that is still in active use".

Read more: Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

Read more: At least 38 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Strong winds blew seawater onto the corvette and knocked out its electrical system on Sunday evening.

31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks
31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks. Picture: Getty
31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks
31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks. Picture: Getty
31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks
31 crew members missing after Thai warship sinks. Picture: Getty

The Royal Thai Navy sent out three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines to try to help the disabled ship by taking out the seawater but was blocked by the strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink.

The ship
The ship. Picture: Getty

It took place while the warship was on patrol at sea 20 miles from the pier at Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Northern and central Thailand are seeing their coldest temperatures of the year, far southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days.

Ships were warned to stay ashore.

