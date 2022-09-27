The King’s new cypher revealed but it will be a while before it appears on post boxes and government buildings

27 September 2022, 10:23

King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram
King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Fran Way

The King’s new cypher has been revealed but the process of replacing it street furniture like post boxes and government buildings will be ‘gradual’.

The design features his initial C for Charles and R for his title Rex – which means Latin for King – with a crown above the letters and ‘III’ in the R.

The new King's cypher
The new King's cypher. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The new monarch chose the monogram from several which were designed by the College of Arms.

The College of Arms was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coat of arms and pedigrees.

The new design will be used by government departments and by the royal household for franking mail and the decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

The introduction of new bank notes and stamps featuring the new King’s image will also be implemented in a way to reduce the ‘environmental and financial impact’ of changes.

READ MORE: Pound falls to all-time low as Kwasi Kwarteng hints further tax cuts on way

READ MORE: Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

The Royal Mail and Bank of England said they have received guidance from Charles’ Royal Household aimed at minimising cost and making sure the process is sustainable.

Updated bank notes bearing the portrait of the King will be revealed by the end of the year and the first printed will be entering circulation by mid-2024.

Royal Mail said: “New stamps featuring King Charles will enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted.”

The Bank of England issued a press release with similar wordings saying that the coins and notes with the Queen’s image will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet the demand of additional coins.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Video emerged of Russian conscripts being told to arrange their own medical supplies

Russian conscripts told to ‘stick tampons in bullet wounds’ and bring car first aid kits to the battlefield

Halifax and Virgin Money are two firms to pull deals after the Chancellor's mini-budget sent the pound into freefall

Mortgage misery for millions as ten banks pull deals due to to plunging pound and first-time buyers face £1,100 payments

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Man who left wife for Ukrainian refugee dumps her 'because he can't put up with her'

The royals walking behind the funeral procession with flags back at full-mast over Windsor Castle

Royals return to official duties as mourning period in memory of the Queen ends

Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r)

Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

Sir Mark Rowley said most terrorists being 'worked on' by police are based in London

'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

Nasa successfully crashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid

'Impact success': Watch moment Nasa's Dart spacecraft crashes into asteroid Dimorphos in earth defence test

The Chancellor (r) and the PM (L) have refused to comment on his mini-budget and the fall of the pound

Truss' mini-Budget blamed for huge Labour poll surge over Conservatives

The King is understood to have hope of reconciliation with Harry and Meghan

King Charles ‘saw flickers of hope’ for reconciliation when he spoke to Harry and Meghan at Queen’s funeral

The value of the pound fell to a record low on Monday before rallying slightly

Britain's anxious wait: Pound stable on Asian markets ahead of City opening after record breaking plunge

The Bank of England has said new bank notes with a portrait of King Charles are expected to enter circulation from 2024.

New bank notes with portrait of King Charles III to be unveiled by end of year

The RAF faced a backlash after reports women and ethnic minorities were prioritised for roles

MoD admits 'mistakes were made' after reports of recruitment policy that favoured women and ethnic minorities

Halifax is one of a few banks that has withdrawn some mortgages from sale

Banks pull deals as average mortgage 'to rise by £800' and first time buyers face £1,100 a month bills

Myra Wood said she is now “terrified” of crossing roads

Shocking moment pensioner gets mowed down by an e-scooter during a police chase

Many people are fleeing from Russia over fears of the being drafted

Russia poised to close borders to stop military-aged men from fleeing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bangladesh Boat Capsize

Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes

Nord Stream gas pipe terminal in north of Germany deliver russian gas directly from Russia

Authorities seek cause of leaks from Russian gas pipelines on inauguration day

Cuba Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

Georgia Russia Ukraine

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Japan Abe Funeral

Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Tense Japan holds funeral for assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe

Italy Election Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

Germany Europe Pipelines

Pressure drops in second Russia gas pipeline, German economy ministry says

Political system open to being 'hacked' and is 'close to being corrupt', says Andy Burnham tells LBC

Political system open to being 'hacked' and is 'close to being corrupt', Andy Burnham tells LBC
'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Anneliese Dodds over EU/UK trade agreement

'You're scared of the word Brexit, aren't you?': Andrew Marr clashes with Labour MP over EU/UK trade agreement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09/2022 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London