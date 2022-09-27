The King’s new cypher revealed but it will be a while before it appears on post boxes and government buildings

King Charles carrying out official duties and inset of new monogram. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Fran Way

The King’s new cypher has been revealed but the process of replacing it street furniture like post boxes and government buildings will be ‘gradual’.

The design features his initial C for Charles and R for his title Rex – which means Latin for King – with a crown above the letters and ‘III’ in the R.

The new King's cypher. Picture: Buckingham Palace

The new monarch chose the monogram from several which were designed by the College of Arms.

The College of Arms was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coat of arms and pedigrees.

The new design will be used by government departments and by the royal household for franking mail and the decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

The introduction of new bank notes and stamps featuring the new King’s image will also be implemented in a way to reduce the ‘environmental and financial impact’ of changes.

The Royal Mail and Bank of England said they have received guidance from Charles’ Royal Household aimed at minimising cost and making sure the process is sustainable.

Updated bank notes bearing the portrait of the King will be revealed by the end of the year and the first printed will be entering circulation by mid-2024.

Royal Mail said: “New stamps featuring King Charles will enter circulation once current stocks of stamps are exhausted.”

The Bank of England issued a press release with similar wordings saying that the coins and notes with the Queen’s image will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet the demand of additional coins.