Thomas the Tank Engine fans told to refer to the Fat Controller as Sir Topham Hatt

By Cameron Kerr

Fans of Thomas the Tank Engine have been told that ‘The Fat Controller’ should be referred to by his real name, Sir Topham Hatt, because the word ‘fat’ is a slur.

Staff at a heritage railway line, near Winchester, told a visiting father that the character's nickname was insulting.

He said: “We were talking about The Fat Controller when a staff member stepped in.

"In no uncertain terms we were told no one could use such a slur.”

Another visitor said: “Staff said he belongs to another era.

The Fat Controller was first named in the Thomas books in 1946 – almost 80 years ago.

The current TV adaptation of the beloved book series, Thomas and Friends, underwent a revamp in 2018.

Two new female characters were added to the show, bringing the number of female engines at Tidmouth Sheds to three out of the seven total characters.

As many as 110 countries watch the show.