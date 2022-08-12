'Arrogant holier than thou' vegans slammed by restaurant after backlash over new menu

The Kitchen @ London House on the Isle of Wight. Picture: Google Maps

By Cameron Kerr

A popular island bistro has defended its’ decision not to cater to vegans, following a backlash on social media.

The Kitchen at London House, Ventnor, Isle of Wight, released a new evening menu but it was criticised on social media for not including vegan options.

On a Facebook post announcing the new menu, one user commented 'no vegan mains!!!' with another adding 'sad menu'.

London House, known for its’ homemade pastries, quiches, cakes and scones, said that it had catered for vegans in the past, offering vegan cream teas and special vegan bacon.

However, the bistro later stopped serving the vegan options because it got fed up with the ‘arrogant, holier-than-thou attitude’, and said it felt a ‘militant minority’ had spoiled it for the majority.

The Kitchen @ London House Facebook Post Defending Lack of Vegan Options. Picture: Facebook

The restaurant put out a post on Facebook to defend its’ decision and tackle what it called ‘social media bullying’:

“Please, vegans, it is not a given that we should adapt our menu to suit your preference. “If you want vegan food, go to a vegan restaurant… incidentally, if I went to one and asked for a steak, I wouldn’t get one, nor would I expect to.

“You have chosen your lifestyle. It’s not a medical condition that you’ve been forced to endure through no fault of your own.

“Your choice does not fit with our style of cooking. We respect your choice and expect that you respect ours.”

In January 2022, YouGov estimated two-three per cent of people in the UK are vegans, with five to seven per cent of the population estimated to be vegetarians.

Last year, food delivery service Deliveroo reported as many as 15,000 restaurants across the UK have introduced plant-based dishes and menus to their regular food offerings.

A 2018 study found that not eating meat and dairy is the single biggest way an individual can reduce their environmental impact, and that without meat and dairy consumption global farmland use could be reduced by more than 75%.