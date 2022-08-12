Hotter than the Caribbean: Drought to be declared in parts of Britain as first villages run out of water

A tanker pumps water into another tanker in the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, as an amber "extreme weather" warning is in place in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Sophie Barnett

A drought is set to be declared in parts of England today with temperatures reaching hotter than the Caribbean and villages running dry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A village on the border of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire became the first place to run out of water on Thursday following days of hot conditions and extremely high temperatures.

Residents of Northend said they were "frustrated" after having to rely on tanker and bottled water after their reservoir ran dry - meaning they were unable to take a shower or use the dishwasher.

A tanker was brought in by Thames Water to pump 19,000 litres of water into the system and bottled water was handed out to residents.

It comes as a drought is set to be declared in parts of Britain amid the prolonged dry weather, with an amber 'extreme heat' warning in place until Sunday, with warnings of health impacts and disruption to travel.

There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some areas and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

Read more: Staggering satellite images show scale of Britain's heatwave as drought set to be announced

Read more: Drought to be declared in parts of England amid warning of 'exceptional' risk of wildfires

Another dry and hot day on the cards Friday as the #heatwave continues 🌡️



We have all the details in the #4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/0KxZPmUXHP — Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2022

It will see the Environment Agency and water companies implementing more of their plans to manage the impacts of low water levels, which can include actions such as hosepipe bans.

The National Drought Group, made up of Government and agency officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers' Union (NFU), is set to meet on Friday to discuss the prolonged dry weather.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures are to soar as high as 35C in southern areas of the UK, which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

Forecaster Craig Snell said: "It's going to be an incredibly hot day, and very sunny across the board, with temperatures slightly higher than what we saw on Thursday."

There is also a heat-health alert in place from the UK Health Security Agency (UKSA), with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

The ongoing dry conditions, combined with last month's record-breaking heatwave, have depleted rivers, reservoirs and aquifers.

Four water companies in England and Wales have already brought in hosepipe bans or have signalled their intention to do so, while the Wildlife Trusts have called for an England-wide hosepipe ban to protect nature and rivers.

Temperatures reached 34.2C at Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon, while many areas in southern England and Wales hit the low 30s.

Fires broke out in different areas, including London, Essex, Gloucestershire, Surrey and Cheshire.