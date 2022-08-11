Staggering satellite images show scale of Britain's heatwave as drought set to be announced

11 August 2022, 17:33 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 17:50

The UK's green landscape (left) pictured in July 2021, compared to (right) a satellite image taken yesterday
The UK's green landscape (left) pictured in July 2021, compared to (right) a satellite image taken yesterday. Picture: NASA Worldview

By Emma Soteriou

Satellite images have shown the scale of Britain's heatwave as it continues to bake in extreme temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The extent of the scorched landscape in the south of England was laid bare in the latest aerial images from NASA, which showed the country's previously green land appear as a yellow and black tinderbox.

It comes as a drought is expected to be declared for parts of southern England on Friday, LBC understands.

The UK's National Drought Group is set to meet in the morning to discuss prolonged dry weather and an announcement could be made early in the afternoon.

There has been warnings of an "exceptional risk" of wildfires that will threaten Britain on Friday, just weeks after flames tore through homes and farms.

Britain has entered the first of four days of a heatwave that one expert fears could be even worse for people's health than July's record breaking 40C heat – though temperatures are not set to climb that high.

Meanwhile, last month also marked the driest July since 1935.

Satellite images believed to be from 2021 show a green Britain.
Satellite images believed to be from 2021 show a green Britain. Picture: NASA Worldview

The Met Office has an amber extreme heatwave warning in place for most of southern England, the Midlands and Wales until the end of Sunday, with the mercury possibly due to hit 36C in some parts.

The last bout of serious heat saw wildfires break out across the country, engulfing chunks of Wennington in Essex that left homes and gardens devastated.

Motorways and skylines became shrouded by black smoke that emerged from a spate of fires that set off across England – and the risk of them breaking out again is back.

"The risk is very high across much of central, southern and eastern England," warned Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist.

"Going into Friday and the weekend, it starts to increase further, going into the highest category of exceptional risk."

Swathes of yellow and black land can now be seen in the image taken yesterday
Swathes of yellow and black land can now be seen in the image taken yesterday. Picture: NASA Worldview

This heatwave could last longer than the 40C record-breaking wave last month – and prove to be even more dangerous for people's health.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for extreme heat covering most of southern England, the Midlands and part of Wales from Thursday until the end of Sunday.

Although the mercury is not expected to climb as high as the 40s – possibly peaking at 36C - its longer duration could be more of a threat.

Read more: Victims of burglary being failed by police and 'not getting justice they deserve', watchdog says

Firefighters have had to tackle a number of wildfires amid dry and hot weather
Firefighters have had to tackle a number of wildfires amid dry and hot weather. Picture: Alamy

Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology at the University of Reading, said: "The warnings for extreme heat from both the Met Office and the heat health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency are another reminder that this summer in the UK is proving to be lethally hot.

"Compared to the July record-breaking heat, this event will be less intense but last longer, which could actually have a greater impact on people's health.

"This heatwave might not break any records for maximum temperatures, but it might actually cause more deaths."

Wennington was devastated by a wildfire
Wennington was devastated by a wildfire. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has warned of "adverse health effects" for people more vulnerable to extreme heat, and warned of a general risk to people including sunburn or heat exhaustion.

Changes to work practices may be needed and the expected rise in trips to the coats, lakes and rivers will lead to an increased risk of water incidents.

Read more: Fire chiefs plea to ditch garden barbecues and government calls for more hosepipe bans as heatwave returns

"Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays," the Met Office said.

The weather agency said heat will build up until it peaks on Friday and Saturday due to high pressure over the UK.

But they are not set to get as high as the 40C highs seen in July on Britain's hottest ever day.

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: "Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week and an Extreme heat warning has been issued.

"Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday. Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

"Coupled with the high daytime temperatures there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some areas in the south."

Outside of the heatwave warning area, Scotland and Northern Ireland are also due to see temperatures in the high 20s and may enter a heatwave by Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

34 people were hurt in the crash

34 injured as two rollercoaster trains crash at Legoland in Germany

The model was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder

Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season

LBC News takes on Classified Football Results as new season starts

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Boris Johnson told energy films any "significant fiscal decisions" would be for the next prime minister

Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at Greek island airport.

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport

John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.

Man, 39, is charged over Isle of Skye gun rampage as tributes paid to victim

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'

An exceptional risk of wildfires has been issued, with a drought set to be declared in part of southern England

Drought to be declared in parts of England amid warning of 'exceptional' risk of wildfires

Ashley McConnell who will be allowed to return to teaching

Physics teacher, 34, who kissed pupil, 17, in nightclub allowed to return to teaching

Kent Police is looking for witnesses to the tragedy

Two killed and young girl seriously injured after car hits family of five in Kent

Mia was gored by a bison in South Dakota

Brit teen gored by bison and left unable to walk in US 'told to fly home as insurance will stop paying for care'

Vegan activists have demanded that the famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed.

Fury as vegan activists demand famous Pork Pie Roundabout is renamed

Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis, 38, appears in UK court charged with terrorism offences

Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport.

'ISIS Beatle' Aine Davis charged with terror offences after arriving in UK from Turkey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aerial view of Garden City Beach in South Carolina with Murrells Inlet in background.

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

Lebanon

Hostage stand-off at Beirut bank ends with gunman’s arrest

Germany Roller Coaster Accident

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Mohammad Arada looks at the rubble of his family house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48

Lativa – Riga – Parliament

Latvian Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Lebanon

Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

McDonald’s restaurant on Postal Square in Kiev. The world’s largest fast food hamburger chain. Ukraine, Kiev – September 5, 2020

McDonald’s to reopen some restaurants in Ukraine

Migration Europe

40 migrants rescued as boat sinks during rescue

Germany Politics

Scholz confident Germany can weather energy crisis this winter

Investigation of new Sars-Cov-2 variant in India called B.1.617 in laboratory, strains from Kerala , Delhi and Maharastra, conceptual image.

Mask mandate returns in New Delhi as Covid cases rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London