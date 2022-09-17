Woman and two men arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage boy died in Rochdale

17 September 2022, 21:16

The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood
The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Heywood, Rochdale, on Saturday morning and died a short time later, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and took one to police custody for questioning while the other was receiving hospital treatment for a wound.

Later in the day, a second man, aged 33, was arrested, the spokesman said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said: "On behalf of GMP, I send condolences to Callum's family.

"A specially trained officer has been deployed to liaise with them and ensure they are fully updated on our investigation.

"Since this morning, we've made progress in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident and have made a third arrest.

"However, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"We are continually assessing the impact this incident has had on local communities but I reiterate that we do not believe there is any risk to the public.

"Officers from the Rochdale district will be providing a visible presence in the coming days for reassurance."

Police said before Callum was found, another man had asked for help from people in a nearby property.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting 723 17/09/22 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

