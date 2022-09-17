Ebay removes listings for wristbands to see Queen's lying-in-state after bids reach thousands of pounds

17 September 2022, 20:34

Wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state are being put on eBay for thousands of pounds - but listings are quickly being removed
By Daisy Stephens

Ebay has removed a number of listings for wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state after some buyers put in bids of thousands of pounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As of 8pm on Saturday, the queue to see the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall was 13.5 hours long.

Coloured and numbered wristbands are given out to people when they arrive, to act as a record for when they joined the line so they can leave to get food or use the toilet without losing their place.

But the wristbands began to appear on eBay over the weekend.

Read more: Head bowed William leads Queen's grandchildren in vigil at her coffin with Harry in uniform

Read more: Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

Some had been used and were being sold as memorabilia, with product descriptions advertising the day they were used with accompanying photos.

But others were listed as "brand new", with descriptions claiming they had "never been used".

While most are listed for tens of pounds, some are listed for hundreds or thousands - although few are bidding for the more expensive items.

One reached £70,000 before it was removed, the Guardian reported.

Ebay has been removing the listings, saying they breach the website's policy of not selling tickets, including for free events.

"These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site," a spokesperson for the company said.

The queue to see the Queen lying-in-state had reached 13.5 hours
Bands of different colours have appeared on eBay in recent days.

The numbers and colours correspond to the position in the queue, meaning anyone who buys one online would not be able to skip the wait to get into Westminster Hall.

Read more: 'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

Read more: 'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

On its website the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport says that wristbands "are specific to each person joining the queue, and are strictly non-transferable".

"You must keep this wristband on at all times as it will be checked along the route," it adds.

The Queen's lying-in-state will come to an end on Monday at 6.30am.

The line will be closed before then, to reduce the chances of people queueing but not getting to Westminster Hall before it closes.

