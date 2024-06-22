Three killed and 10 injured in shooting at supermarket in Arkansas

Damage can be seen to a front window law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Ark. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Three people have been killed and 10 more injured in a shooting at a grocery shop in Arkansas in the United States, police have said.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce on Friday, Arkansas State Police said.

The gunman was critically injured after being shot by police, officers added.

Two police officers were among those shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred on Friday. Picture: Getty

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the car park, and in another video multiple gunshots could be heard.

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene and at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Three people were killed. Picture: Getty

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," Ms Sanders posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this."