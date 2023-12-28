Three men die after 4x4 plunges into North Yorkshire river amid strong winds and rain brought by Storm Gerrit

28 December 2023, 18:10

The River Esk, near where the 4x4 fell in the river
The River Esk, near where the 4x4 fell in the river. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three men have died after the 4x4 they were travelling in crashed into a river in North Yorkshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The men, who have not been identified, were in a car that ended up in the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Emergency services were called and managed to haul the 4x4 out of the river by about 3pm. The men have died.

A man who tried to help the three in the river was pulled to safety at about 12.10pm, and has been getting medical treatment.

The next of kin of the three men have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

About 100 properties damaged by 'localised tornado' in Stalybridge as Storm Gerrit sweeps country

Read more: Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

Read more: Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

It comes amid heavy wind and rain across much of the UK in Storm Gerrit this week, with many drivers getting into trouble on Wednesday and Thursday in bad conditions.

Police said that conditions around the River Esk were particularly treacherous.

Officers told of another incident at Houlsyke around an hour later, when a car got stuck in flood water, and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm.

Both drivers were helped to safety by the emergency services.

Police said:"The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

"If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.

"Please avoid driving through any kind of standing or moving flood water if you possibly can."

The storm has wreaked havoc across much of the UK in the days after Christmas, with much travel disruption amid strong winds, snow and heavy rain.

Earlier on Thursday, a tornado in Manchester damaged about 100 homes in a "supercell" storm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarah de Lagarde lost an arm and a leg after being run over by two Tube trains

Woman who lost arm and leg after being run over by two Tube trains pays £17,000 for prosthetic after NHS delays

Pierce Brosnan

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in hot water over ‘trespass at Yellowstone’

Thomas Freeman has been jailed for a year following the collision

Shocking moment driver sends pensioner cyclist flying in horror crash, leaving her with broken bones and brain bleed

A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot

Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs

Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' father-of-two killed in car ram attack in front of children after stopping to help stranger

File photo of a wind turbine

Shocking moment wind turbine is blown apart after Storm Gerrit brought 85mph winds to Britain

Record producer and recording artist Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy enters Grammys with producer nod while helping newly freed father

The shark attack took place off Ethel Beach near Adelaide

Teenage surfer mauled to death by shark in Australia in front of desperate father, despite locals' fight to save him

Antonia Hay

Girl, 17, fighting for life after catching E. Coli 'from Christmas market food stall'

The UK could see freezing temperatures return in January

Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Emergency services at the scene

Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

Holly Willoughby will return to television to present Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby to return as presenter on Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Floodwaters

Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Woman released from jail after persuading boyfriend to kill her mother

Elgin Marbles

Greece prepared to offer British Museum major treasures in return for Elgin Marbles to 'fill void'

Vladimir Putin

India’s foreign minister praises growing trade with Russia in Putin meeting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Crash scene

More than 10 dead after crash in heavy fog on Turkish motorway

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm
Squishmallows

US court rejects Alibaba’s effort to quash faked Squishmallows case

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain

Michael Schumacher 'has been driven in Mercedes to stimulate brain' as new details of his care emerge
Russia Ukraine War Counting the Dead

Russia vastly and deliberately undercounted dam flooding deaths, probe finds

A woman sits alone among wreckage

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians

Pierce Brosnan is due in court over allegations he left a designated area at Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan in hot water as he's hit with court date for 'hiking into restricted thermal springs in Yellowstone'
Mbongeni Ngema on stage

Celebrated South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash aged 68

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster North Korea’s war readiness

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit