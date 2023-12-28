Three men die after 4x4 plunges into North Yorkshire river amid strong winds and rain brought by Storm Gerrit

The River Esk, near where the 4x4 fell in the river. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three men have died after the 4x4 they were travelling in crashed into a river in North Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The men, who have not been identified, were in a car that ended up in the River Esk near the town of Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Emergency services were called and managed to haul the 4x4 out of the river by about 3pm. The men have died.

A man who tried to help the three in the river was pulled to safety at about 12.10pm, and has been getting medical treatment.

The next of kin of the three men have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

About 100 properties damaged by 'localised tornado' in Stalybridge as Storm Gerrit sweeps country

Read more: Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

Read more: Brits face 'Beast from the East' return in January with Brits 'to end up in the freezer'

Witnesses to the incident are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, quoting reference NYP-28122023-0146.

It comes amid heavy wind and rain across much of the UK in Storm Gerrit this week, with many drivers getting into trouble on Wednesday and Thursday in bad conditions.

Police said that conditions around the River Esk were particularly treacherous.

Officers told of another incident at Houlsyke around an hour later, when a car got stuck in flood water, and another at Kirby Wiske in Hambleton at 2.35pm.

Both drivers were helped to safety by the emergency services.

Police said:"The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

"If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.

"Please avoid driving through any kind of standing or moving flood water if you possibly can."

The storm has wreaked havoc across much of the UK in the days after Christmas, with much travel disruption amid strong winds, snow and heavy rain.

Earlier on Thursday, a tornado in Manchester damaged about 100 homes in a "supercell" storm.