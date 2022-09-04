Teenage girl and her twin siblings, aged 8, killed in 'violent incident' at house in Dublin

Forensic examination is taking place at the scene. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

An 18-year-old woman and her brother and sister, twins aged eight, have died after a "violent incident" at a house in Dublin.

Officers were called to a property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The two children and the teenager were taken by ambulance to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy was also taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Garda Armed Support Unit used less-than-lethal devices to arrest a man in his early 20s at the scene.

He is currently detained at Tallaght garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, the force said.

Gardai said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The killing of three young family members is a tragedy so awful and heartbreaking it is difficult to comprehend



My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime



Gardaí and other services are supporting them at this difficult time — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) September 4, 2022

The scene in Rossfield estate remains sealed off and a forensic examination will take place on Sunday by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers described it as a "violent, challenging and traumatic" incident which was responded to by unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District.

They were later supported by uniform members and armed detectives and specialist armed support unit members.

An Garda Siochana said it has appointed a family liaison officer and has also put in place welfare support for all officers who attended the incident.

The Republic of Ireland's justice minister, Helen McEntee, said the deaths were "so awful and heart-breaking it is difficult to comprehend".

She added: "My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime.

"Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time."