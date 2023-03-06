Three dead and two seriously injured as police searching for five missing youngsters in Wales find crashed car

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Police searching for five missing people after a night out in Wales have found three dead and two seriously injured.

Officers launched a desperate search for the youngsters, including three 20-year-old women, last seen at a nightclub in Newport on Friday.

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross went out clubbing at Muffler to mark the start of the weekend.

But they had not been seen or heard from since 2am on Saturday morning.

Shane Loughlin and a fifth man, Refel Jeanne-Actie, were also thought to be missing.

Officers said on Monday morning they had found a VW Tiguan they were last seen in in Cardiff was involved in a collision and came of the A48.

Eve Smith's car was still at the nightclub where the group were last seen. Picture: Social media

The two survivors have been taken to hospital in a serious condition. The victims' families are being helped by specialist officers.

Gwent Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call 101 or message the force over social media using reference 2300071791.

Over the weekend, Refel's family confirmed via social media that he is among those missing.

Eve's car was still at the venue and her family was 'worried sick and thinking the worst', her sister said.

Sophie Russon, 20, has also not been seen since Friday. Picture: Social media

Darcy Ross was last seen at the Newport nightclub. Picture: Social media

Lauren Smith wrote on social media this evening: "It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas and then went to Trecco Bay on Friday night but left there to an unknown location during the night.

"They were last seen at approximately 2am.

"None of them have made contact with friends or family, which is very unusual. We are all worried sick and thinking the worst."

Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing. Picture: Social media

Refel Jeanne-Actie is also among the missing, his family said. Picture: Social media

A relative of Shane's also confirmed that he was missing and said the family is working with police.