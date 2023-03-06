Three dead and two seriously injured as police searching for five missing youngsters in Wales find crashed car

6 March 2023, 05:19

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters
Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Police searching for five missing people after a night out in Wales have found three dead and two seriously injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers launched a desperate search for the youngsters, including three 20-year-old women, last seen at a nightclub in Newport on Friday.

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross went out clubbing at Muffler to mark the start of the weekend.

But they had not been seen or heard from since 2am on Saturday morning.

Shane Loughlin and a fifth man, Refel Jeanne-Actie, were also thought to be missing.

Officers said on Monday morning they had found a VW Tiguan they were last seen in in Cardiff was involved in a collision and came of the A48.

Eve Smith's car is still at the nightclub where the group were last seen
Eve Smith's car was still at the nightclub where the group were last seen. Picture: Social media

The two survivors have been taken to hospital in a serious condition. The victims' families are being helped by specialist officers.

Gwent Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call 101 or message the force over social media using reference 2300071791.

Over the weekend, Refel's family confirmed via social media that he is among those missing.

Eve's car was still at the venue and her family was 'worried sick and thinking the worst', her sister said.

Read more: 'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives

Read more: Fears Constance Marten and partner's baby 'could have been dead for two weeks'

Sophie Russon, 20, has also not been seen since Friday
Sophie Russon, 20, has also not been seen since Friday. Picture: Social media
Darcy Ross was last seen at the Newport nightclub
Darcy Ross was last seen at the Newport nightclub. Picture: Social media

Lauren Smith wrote on social media this evening: "It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas and then went to Trecco Bay on Friday night but left there to an unknown location during the night.

"They were last seen at approximately 2am.

"None of them have made contact with friends or family, which is very unusual. We are all worried sick and thinking the worst."

Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing
Shane Loughlin is one of two men also missing. Picture: Social media
Refel Jeanne-Actie is also among the missing, his family said
Refel Jeanne-Actie is also among the missing, his family said. Picture: Social media

A relative of Shane's also confirmed that he was missing and said the family is working with police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies

President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma (Julie Bennett/PA)

Joe Biden calls for voting protections as he visits civil rights march site

Greece Train Collision

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

South Korea Japan

South Korea unveils plan to compensate Second World War forced labourers

Iditarod-Ceremonial Start

Sled dog teams set out on gruelling trek across Alaska

China Li’s Legacy

Chinese president consolidates power as premier bows out

Germany Politics

German chancellor warns of consequences if China supplies Russia with weapons

Estonia Election

Estonia prime minister set for sweeping victory in national election

Migrants who arrive in Britain on small boats will be banned from returning

Lifetime ban for Channel migrants as government vows small boat arrivals will 'never come back'

The beloved buns have been a staple of the Greggs menu for years

Greggs axes hot cross buns from Easter menu for second year running

Estonia Election

PM Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party set to win in Estonia vote

Ricou Browning in his movie costume at Wakulla Springs 15055100304 o

Creature From The Black Lagoon actor Ricou Browning dies

Obit Vinoly

‘Walkie Talkie’ architect Rafael Vinoly dies in New York aged 78

The group of pals have not been seen since Friday night

Families 'worried sick' for three women, all 20, missing since night out

Toblerones must now change their packaging

Toblerone must drop Matterhorn image on packaging after 50 years as it's no longer made in Switzerland

More ambulance workers will go on strike again on Wednesday

Ambulance strikes planned for this week have been called off after pay talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has told officials to look at more advanced technology

Sadiq Khan mulls 'pay-as-you-drive' scheme using ULEZ cameras as London mayor asks TfL to look into using 'sophisticated technology' to charge motorists
Portrait of Duangphet Phromthep seen at Wat Phra That Doi Wao temple in Chiang Rai province Thailand

Funeral of Thai cave boy who died in UK ends with prayers

affie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'How can I accept an apology?' Father of youngest Manchester Arena victim plans to sue MI5

Chris Rock (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap at Oscars in Netflix show

A fire at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris defends Boris Johnson

‘I do believe he’s innocent’: Senior cabinet minister defends Boris after MPs say Covid rule breaches were 'obvious'
It comes after more than a decade of talks

'Historic agreement': One hundred nations sign treaty to protect planet's oceans after decade of talks
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in the head by a Metropolitan Police officer on September 5

'I need justice for my son': Chris Kaba’s mum and dad say 'huge gap' has been left in their family’s lives
King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan confirm invite to King Charles' Coronation - but refuse to say if they will attend
Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman promise to get tough on boat crossings

'Enough is enough': Asylum seekers in small boats to be banned from UK as Sunak vows to end 'immoral' crossings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit