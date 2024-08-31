Oasis fans rush to secure tickets amid website crash - as band issues warning against reselling

31 August 2024, 08:35 | Updated: 31 August 2024, 10:46

Ticket wesbites are experiencing difficulties as Oasis fans scarmble to secure tickets
Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Thousands of Oasis fans have joined the desperate rush to secure tickets for the band's reunion tour next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As soon as the general sale went live at 9am, the band issued another warning to fans over reselling websites charging inflated prices for the Manchester rockers' gigs as tickets went on general sale for the reunion shows at 9am in the UK.

The band said: "Please note, Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets!

"Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

The Britpop group also told fans on Friday to only buy tickets from the official websites following non-authorised sellers charging thousands for pre-sale passes shortly after they became available.

This comes after two seated resale tickets for the gig at Wembley Stadium in London on 25 July were seen to be put on the site for £7,025 each while others are going on sale for around £5,000 each.

Meanwhile, Stubhub is listing tickets for as much as £1,114 each.

Prior to the general sale, the website and app for Ticketmaster crashed leaving fans scrambling.

Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts' website Gigs and Tours was also unable to load since around 8.10am.

It displays messages saying: "service unavailable" and "the service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later".

Similar issues were encountered on the ticketmaster.ie page for the two shows at Dublin Croke Park shows, which went on sale at 8am.

Instead of a page opening to buy tickets, an error number was displayed, which usually indicates a webpage is unable to handle any more connections.

The ticketmaster website is currently down as Oasis fans scramble to get tickets
Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said: "The queue is moving along as fans buy tickets. As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue.

"Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they're only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren't using any VPN software on their device."

Read more: Oasis reunion ticket prices revealed as Gallagher brothers announce three more dates after 'unprecedented demand'

Read more: Some lucky Oasis fans sent pre-sale codes for 2025 reunion tour ahead of general release tomorrow

The band has announced 17 concerts in the UK and Ireland in 2025 after their 15-year split with tickets due to go on sale at 8am for Ireland shows and 9am for UK gigs.

The Gallagher brothers initially announced 14 dates but added three extra concerts in the UK following "unprecedented demand".

The band will appear twice in Dublin and Cardiff, three times in Edinburgh and will perform on five occasions in London and hometown Manchester.

Ticketmaster app currently
Picture: Ticketmaster
Gigs and Tours.com is experiencing difficulties
Picture: GigsandTours.com

The cheapest Oasis tickets on standard sale will cost fans £72, with the most expensive over £500.

Oasis will play five nights at London's Wembley Stadium where seats begin at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket a £506.25 pre-show party, exhibition and seated package.

The cheapest seats are Cardiff's Principality Stadium shows, which will set fans back £73, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium at £74, according to Manchester-based promoter SJM Concerts, which runs the website Gigs And Tours.

Before the announcement for UK shows, Irish promoters MCD said on its website that the price of both of the two Croke Park gigs in Dublin will start at 86.50 euros (£72.75) without booking fees.

In the band's home city of Manchester, tickets start from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Standing tickets at Wembley will cost fans £151.25, with the same tickets in Cardiff and Edinburgh slightly cheaper at £150 and £151 respectively.

Oasis in Concert at Wetlands, NYC - 1994
Noel and his brother Liam put their infamous split behind them. Picture: Getty

Noel and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band's long-awaited reunion on Tuesday, saying: "The great wait is over."

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis but it has been reported that Paul Arthur's - better known as Bonehead - and the band's original guitarist will be returning.

Fans have been urging the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, a split prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer", and the brothers have made negative comments about each other for more than a decade.

Oasis Original Line Up 1993
Picture: Getty

