TikTok star Waffler69, who was known for eating bizarre food, dies 'from presumed heart attack'

Waffler69 had nearly two million followers on TikTok. Picture: Waffler69/TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

A popular TikTok star, who was known for eating obscure food, has died after suffering a "presumed heart attack", his brother has confirmed.

Taylor LeJeune - better known online as Waffler69 - had nearly two million followers and over 33 million likes.

He rose to fame after posting videos of himself eating bizarre food, including canned ham from the 1960s, chicken juice and baby food.

Clayton Claydorm, Taylor's brother, told fans the news on TikTok.

He said: "My brother Taylor... has passed away around 10pm on January 11th, 2023, from a presumed heart attack.

"He was rushed to the hospital, and I want to say, like, an hour and a half later he passed away. This is still pretty new.

"I don't know what's going to be happening in the near future... but I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know."

TikTok star Taylor LeJeune with his brother Clayton. Picture: Clayton Claydorm/GoFundMe

Mr Claydorm confirmed he received a call from their mum saying his brother, who lived in Louisiana in the US, needed to go to hospital as he was struggling to breathe.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Read More: London woman, 28, mauled to death after dog 'chased horses and riders' in Surrey lane

Read More: Man, 22, charged with murder of beautician Elle Edwards in Christmas Eve shooting

His brother has now asked LeJeune's fans to continue showing their love by re-sharing and re-watching his videos.

Tributes for LeJeune have been pouring in below his videos, with fellow TikTok star Stefan Johnson commenting: "I’m devastated. This was a good guy. A damn good guy. Rest up bro."

One fan commented: "I’m so glad you shared your joyful energy with us. you will be missed by me and so many. rest easy."

Another added: "I’m so sad rn crying at work. RIP @wafffler69 your spirit and energy was unmatched and you will be severely missed."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help their mother pay for cremation costs, as well as the funeral. Donations have hit over $12,000.

His brother wrote on the fundraiser: "This Gofundme is mainly to help compensate my mother who had to pay for my brother's cremation. as well as the medical expenses.

"Anything extra im gonna give to my mom and try to help the grieving process as much as possible.

"This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family. Thank you so much."