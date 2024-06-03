Bizarre moment Tom Cruise tries to get into Rishi Sunak's car in London heliport mix-up

By Kit Heren

Tom Cruise has been spotted trying to get into Rishi Sunak's car in a bizarre encounter in central London.

The Mission Impossible star was trying to enter his vehicle at Battersea Heliport after waving to a crowd of his fans.

He strode across to an Audi and tried to pull the door open, before realising that it wasn't his vehicle.

Laughing at his mistake, the Hollywood A-lister can be seen walking across to the right car, parked next door.

A member of his entourage was spotted ushering him into his own vehicle.

Soon afterwards, Mr Sunak himself was seen walking up to the car that Cruise had been trying to get into. He sat down without any issues.

Cruise tries to get into Sunak's car. Picture: TikTok

The strange incident appears to have taken place last Wednesday, while Mr Sunak was returning from campaigning in Devon and Cornwall ahead of the General Election.

Downing Street declined to comment on the incident.

He then realises his mistake and enters his own car. Picture: TikTok

Cruise has been in London filming the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Sunak then emerges and gets into the right car. Picture: TikTok

The actor, who does many of his own stunts, is thought to have flown his own helicopter into Battersea heliport last month alongside a secondary pilot.

Cruise is also working on the third in the Top Gun series, after the huge success of 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, which gained almost $1.5 billion (£1.2 billion) in ticket sales.