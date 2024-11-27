Three injured in collision after car crashes into hospital building

By Flaminia Luck

Three people have been injured after a car crashed into a portacabin outside a hospital in Devon.

Emergency services were called to Torbay hospital on Wednesday morning just after 10:45AM.

Two people were rescued after they were trapped beneath the car.

The hospital remains open while the incident is ongoing, Devon & Cornwall Police have confirmed.

People have been asked not to speculate on social media.

LATEST NEWS | We are currently at Torbay Hospital following a collision involving a car and a temporary building.



The fire and ambulance services were both also called.



Three people have been injured.



The incident is ongoing but the hospital remains open. pic.twitter.com/QTunYhGGMG — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) November 27, 2024

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: "There has been a road traffic incident at Torbay Hospital. Emergency services are on site.

"The entrance to the site at Caldwell Lane is temporarily closed and a number of traffic diversions are in place to support emergency services to manage the incident.

"At least one car park is closed. Our traffic officers are onsite to direct people to alternative parking.

"People who are due to attend appointments onsite today are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible and to allow extra time for their journey.

"Please can we ask people not to speculate on social media or to post picture - our priority is the privacy and the safety of everyone involved."