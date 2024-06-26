Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

26 June 2024, 01:03

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening. Picture: Alamy/Kevin Craig

By Jenny Medlicott

A cabinet minister has admitted to placing three bets on the date of the general election, as the Westminster gambling scandal deepens yet again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in a statement that he had placed three bets on the date of the general election - one of which was successful.

However, he denied previous reports in which he claimed during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election that he had won £2,100 on a bet.

He shrugged the comments off as a “joke”.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Jack said: “Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules. I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one. I put two bets in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively. In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September.

"I had no knowledge of the date of the election until the day it was called.

"As I have said previously, I placed no bets in May and am not under investigation by the Gambling Commission."

Alister Jack admitted to placing three bets on the election date - one of which was successful.
Alister Jack admitted to placing three bets on the election date - one of which was successful. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jack previously said in an initial statement earlier on Tuesday that he is not being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

He said: "I am very clear that I have never, on any occasion, broken any Gambling Commission rules. Specifically, I did not place any bets on the date of the General Election during May (the period under investigation by the Gambling Commission).

"Furthermore, I am not aware of any family or friends placing bets."

"And for the avoidance of doubt that based on my comment above the Gambling Commission have obviously not contacted me."

It follows the announcement of a probe by the Gambling Commission into bets made on the date of the General Election.

So far, the scandal has widened to include a range of MPs and police officers.

  • Rishi Sunak's specialist protection officer is arrested (Monday 17)
  • Craig Williams, Conservative candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, apologises for having a "flutter" (Tuesday 25)
  • Laura Saunders, Tory candidate for Bristol North West, has support from the party withdrawn
  • Saunders is married to the Conservatives’ head of campaigning, Tony Lee, who takes a leave of absence
  • Five more Met police officers were accused of placing bets
  • Labour suspends parliamentary candidate Kevin Craig after 'betting on himself'
  • Scottish Secretary Alister Jack denies an initial claim he won £2,100 on General Election betting
  • Welsh Conservative MP Russell George becomes fifth Tory candidate to be investigated
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack claimed that he won more than £2,100 betting on the date of the forthcoming election during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election. He has since denied these claims and confirmed he is not under investigation.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack claimed that he won more than £2,100 betting on the date of the forthcoming election during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election. He has since denied these claims and confirmed he is not under investigation. . Picture: Alamy

When asked about the alleged bet last week, Mr Jack told the BBC the comments were “a joke… I was pulling your leg”.

Read more: Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories

Read more: Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says

he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The Gambling Commission announced it is investigating Russell George, a Tory member of the Welsh parliament, making him the fifth Tory politician to be investigated.

George represents the same constituency as Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, who has already been named as part of its inquiry.

“Russell George has informed me that he has received a letter from the Gambling Commission regarding bets on the timing of the General Election," Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said in a statement following the news.

“Russell George has stepped back from the Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet while these investigations are ongoing.

“All other Members of the Welsh Conservative Group have confirmed that they have not placed any bets.

“I will not issue further comment on this ongoing process, recognising the Gambling Commission’s instruction for confidentiality to protect the integrity of the process.”

Boris Johnson Visits Newtown Mid Wales for Welsh conservative party conference, meeting Welsh MP Russell George
Boris Johnson Visits Newtown Mid Wales for Welsh conservative party conference, meeting Welsh MP Russell George. Picture: Alamy

A Labour candidate was also dragged into the ever-deepening scandal on Tuesday night after it emerged that Kevin Craig was suspended for betting against himself in the upcoming election.

He apologised on Twitter and admitted he likes placing bets for "fun" adding that he planned to give any winnings to charity.

In a long statement on Twitter he wrote: "Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses.

"A few weeks ago when I thought I would never win this seat I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

"While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly."

The MP, who is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat, has been suspended by Labour pending the outcome of a Gambling Commission investigation.

It followed the news that a Tory candidate at the centre of the General Election betting scandal admitted he had "committed an error not an offence."

Craig Williams, standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, reiterated an apology on his social media on Tuesday, saying: "I remain on the ballot paper on the 4th of July and I hope to secure your support.

Five met officers have been accused of placing bets on the timing of the election.
Five met officers have been accused of placing bets on the timing of the election. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, it also emerged that five more police officers have been accused of placing bets on the timing of the election.

There are strong implications if it emerges that police had leaked names of suspects.

The force may be accused of interfering with the outcome of the election itself.

The Gambling Commission, which has no power to arrest suspects, acknowledges it works closely with police forces after it has gathered evidence against them.

Scotland Yard said five more officers - in addition to a member of Mr Sunak's protection team who was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in a public office - were alleged to have placed bets.

The officers are based on the Royalty and Specialist Command, the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and the Central West Basic Command Unit, but none of them work in a close protection role.

A Met Police spokesman said: "It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation.

"We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election.

"The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers have not been arrested but the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search

England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for 'betting against himself' as Gambling Commission launches probe

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis

David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'

Exclusive
A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital

'Cut-price doctor' physician associates and anaesthesia associates acting illegally in one in eight NHS trusts

Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Keir Starmer pledges to ban zombie knives within six months of Labour government

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories
Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland
Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Train firm puts sanitary bins in men’s lavatories to combat 'taboo' of incontinence

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife
Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London

Five more Met police officers accused of placing bets on the timing of the election

Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion
The Met Office has issued multiple "very high" warnings for pollen count

'Pollen bomb' to explode over UK - here's how to survive it

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance

TikToker breaks into Dua Lipa rehearsals for Glastonbury and makes 'total prat' of themselves in security scare

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne ‘unable to recall exactly what happened’ after being ‘hit by horse’ as she faces several days in hospital
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

King Charles sends 'fondest love’ to Princess Anne who will ‘quickly bounce back’ after being hit by horse
Princess Anne has been injured by a horse

Princess Anne rushed to hospital with concussion after being kicked in the head by horse on country estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit