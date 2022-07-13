Race for PM: Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members

13 July 2022, 15:16

Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members
Penny Mordaunt charges ahead in snap poll of Tory members. Picture: Getty/YouGov

By Megan Hinton

A new poll of Conservative party members has placed Penny Mordaunt as the clear favourite for next the Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A snap poll by YouGov has revealed Ms Mordaunt has taken the lead in the Tory leadership race after the previous preferred choice among Conservatives Ben Wallace decided not to stand.

The new survey of 879 Conservative members placed the naval reservist on 27 per cent, almost two times ahead of second place Kemi Badenoch who is currently sitting with 15 per cent.

The data revealed Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are neck and neck both drawing in 13 per cent.

Tom Tugendhat had the support of 8 per cent, Suella Braverman was on 5 per cent, Jeremy Hunt got the backing of 4 per cent, while just 1 per cent voted in favour of Nadhim Zahawi.

Ms Mordaunt also came out on top against all candidates when they were theoretically pitched head to head, as will happen at the final members' vote.

In the head to heads, Ms Mordaunt's closest competitor is Liz Truss, but poll reveal she would still beat the Foreign Secretary by 55 per cent to 37 per cent.

Read more: Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

She likewise firmly sees off Kemi Badenoch by 59% to 30%, and Rishi Sunak by 67% to 28%.

Mr Sunak currently appears to have the most support among Tory MPs at the nomination stage but he performs poorly in the head-to-heads.

The only candidate he definitely seems to beat at this stage is Jeremy Hunt, by 57 per cent to 25 per cent and is tied with both Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi.

Read more: Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer loses to Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Liz Truss as well as Penny Mordaunt – the latter two by very wide margins.

Additional head-to-head matchups show Liz Truss convincingly beating both Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch.

In a Tugendhat vs Badenoch face-off, there is an effective tie, with the former on 42% and the latter on 44%.

On Wednesday Penny Mordaunt told Conservative MPs fearful of losing their seats under Boris Johnson that she is the candidate "Labour fear the most".

Read more: PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

The former defence secretary launched her pitch to be the next prime minister promising to return to traditional Conservative values of "low tax, small state and personal responsibility".

Ms Mordaunt said her key economic policy would be that debt as a percentage of GDP, a measure of national income, would fall "over time".

She has pledged a 50% cut in VAT on fuel to help ease the cost-of-living crisis but has not gone as far as others in the race to offer tax cuts.

And the naval reservist stood by the Conservative manifesto commitment to meet the Nato target for defence spending of 2% of GDP and increase it by 0.5% above inflation every year.

At her launch event at Westminster's Cinnamon Club, Ms Mordaunt declined to describe Mr Johnson as a good Prime Minister, instead thanking him for delivering Brexit.

But she insisted she is "very different" from her would-be predecessor but indicated she would not call an early general election to win her own mandate if she entered No 10.

Read more: 'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

She argued that having stood on the same platform as Mr Johnson and other Tories in the 2019 election "we have a mandate and a big majority".

"I think the British people want us to deliver on that now," she said.

But part of the reason Tory MPs eventually ejected Mr Johnson after a series of damaging scandals is that they feared retaining their seats at the next general election.

"I'm the candidate that Labour fear the most - and they're right to," she told Conservatives and reporters closely crammed into the sweltering room.

The long-term Brexit backer said the Government supply side reforms would yield a "Brexit dividend" on investment, infrastructure and innovation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Mick Lynch's RMT union has announced another rail strike

National rail strike to go ahead this month in ongoing dispute over pay, RMT announces

The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in 2019

Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues

Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

R.Kelly is reportedly engaged to his alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage.

R Kelly 'got engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage' before he was jailed for sex trafficking
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office

Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing

'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

Grant Shapps has told LBC Rishi Sunak's tax cuts would be a matter of when, not if, if he became PM.

Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Leaked CCTV has emerged of the Texas school shooting

Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Nadhim Zahawi said it should be up to Sir Mo Farah whether police investigate his trafficking ordeal.

Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder.

Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

Latest News

See more Latest News

The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog
Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village
A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company
Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise
A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackled huge pub fire
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations
Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London