Passengers evacuated as train catches fire in south London

Passengers were evacuated after a train caught fire in Lewisham, south London (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Passengers have been evacuated after a train caught fire in south London on Thursday evening.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our trains on platform 3 at Lewisham station this evening.

"Customers were asked to leave the train immediately, which they all did safely.

"The emergency services are onsite, and we are continuing to assist them at the moment.

"In the meantime, customers are asked to visit our website or app for the latest travel information.”

⚠️ NEW: Disruption between Blackheath and #Lewisham expected until 21:30



ℹ️ More information:https://t.co/m7hCuS3neI — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) July 4, 2024

Southeastern said: "A safety inspection of the track between Blackheath and Lewisham means that all lines are currently blocked.

"Trains running between Dartford and Lewisham via Bexleyheath may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or diverted via Sidcup.

"This is expected until 23:00."

